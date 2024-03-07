Abu Dhabi, UAE – Miral Destinations, a subsidiary of Miral, and the trusted one-stop trade and promotional partner for Yas Island Abu Dhabi, and Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, will deploy more than 40 AI-powered chatbots to provide customers with a seamless luxury experience. The chatbots and Sprinklr AI+ platform will be integrated into Miral’s operations to support the company’s 14 brands.

By utilizing UAE cloud infrastructure, Sprinklr will enable Miral Destinations to align with government clients' cloud solutions and provide opportunities for future growth and innovation. The integration of the chatbots will drive operational efficiency by streamlining communication channels, enhancing customer service capabilities, and offering integrated customer experiences.

The chatbots will be deployed across WhatsApp, Live Chat, and Instagram. Interactions across all platforms will be analyzed with proactive prompts to Quality Assurance Analysts.

Miral Destinations has already integrated Sprinklr Voice, Sprinklr’s AI-powered Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), into Saadiyat Island. By doing so, Miral Destinations managed to decrease the amount of time it takes to respond to customers across digital channels by 55% in six months. Delivering a true omni-channel experience by moving from numerous agent screens to a singular platform and being able to service guests across their preferred channel has presented a multitude of benefits.

By integrating these chatbots across various platforms, from WhatsApp to Instagram, Miral Destinations aims to enhance communication channels and offers integrated experiences across multiple Miral attractions, including, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, said: “At Miral Destinations, we're always pushing the boundaries to redefine guest experiences. Partnering with Sprinklr isn't just about optimizing communication; it's about curating immersive journeys that captivate and delight at every step. This collaboration underscores our commitment to seamless customer service and operational efficiency. Leveraging the UAE's cloud infrastructure aligns with our vision for future growth and innovation. Together with Sprinklr, we’re revolutionizing customer engagement, paving the way for unparalleled luxury experiences.”

Haitham Elkhatib, Senior Vice President of Growth Markets at Sprinklr, said: “The partnership between Sprinklr and Miral Destinations is a testament to how the Sprinklr Unified CXM platform plays a pivotal role in optimizing communication between businesses and customers through the integration of cutting-edge technologies. The integration of. AI-powered chatbots into Miral Destinations’ platforms will mark a significant step forward in the evolution of guest experience and for boosting productivity within the team. Together, Miral Destinations and Sprinklr are set to redefine the boundaries of customer interaction, ushering a new era of innovation in leisure, entertainment, and hospitality services.”

About Miral Destinations

Miral Destinations, a subsidiary of Miral Group, is the trusted one-stop destination partner that inspires and connects people through the power of shared experiences, delivering countless memorable moments and joy to guests across leisure, entertainment, and tourism attractions and landmarks throughout Abu Dhabi and beyond.

The Miral Destinations umbrella encompasses the two key destinations; Yas Island, which is home to world-class theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit - home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™ and Saadiyat Island, the middle east’s most beautiful beach and cultural destination where transformative luxury is met with a beacon of sophistication and exclusivity.

Miral Destinations aims to contribute to Abu Dhabi achieving international recognition and commercial success, strengthening the emirate’s reputation as a global tourism hub.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,400 valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr’s value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier.

