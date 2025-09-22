Abu Dhabi, UAE – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has been awarded the Parent-Friendly Label (PFL) (2025-2027) by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) for its efforts in ensuring the wellbeing of parents in the workplace. This recognition demonstrates Miral’s ongoing commitment to creating a supportive workplace culture for its people.

“We are honoured to receive the Parent-Friendly Label from the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA). This recognition reflects Miral’s long-term dedication to cultivating a people-centric workplace that empowers employees to thrive both professionally and personally,” said Mariam Al Musharrekh, Chief Group Human Resources Officer, at Miral. “By supporting our employees through key life stages, like parenthood, we aim to foster a resilient, motivated, and high-performing environment where they feel valued, empowered, and supported. These efforts reaffirm our belief that investing in our people and support their parenting journey, is integral to our long-term success.”

Miral has implemented a comprehensive suite of policies as well as created a “ZEN room” to empower employees as they navigate their family responsibilities. Employees benefit from flexible work arrangements, such as working from home for up to four days per month, extended remote working during summer, and unlimited remote work in specific cases such as pregnancy, return from parental leave, or caring for a child of determination. Miral also offers fully paid maternity, paternity, marriage, relocation and compassionate leave, paid leave for antenatal appointments, in addition to time off to attend school functions and flexible nursing breaks, ensuring support throughout major life stages of an employees personal life.

Miral also offers access to comprehensive health insurance, career progression opportunities, mental health and wellbeing coaching with trained professionals, alongside various discounts and loans reflecting a holistic approach to employee welfare.

This latest accolade builds upon Miral’s strong track record of creating an exceptional work environment, following its recognition as a “Great Place to Work” in 2023 and its ranking among the UAE’s top workplaces in the 2024 LinkedIn Top Companies List.

The Parent-Friendly Label is a UAE-wide voluntary workplace award programme by the ECA that recognises organisations for their parent-friendly policies and practices, aiming to foster a work culture and environment that is compassionate towards working parents. Participating organisations undergo a rigorous assessment process based on 19 criteria across five categories, including parental leave, flexible work practices, family care, family wellbeing, and organisational culture, alongside employee experience surveys to ensure a credible and well-rounded holistic assessment.

Miral’s commitment to its employees is a cornerstone of its success, driving innovation and excellence across its world-class destinations and experiences. By investing in its people, Miral continues to solidify its position as an employer of choice within the region.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development and destination management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (now includes 60+ rides and experiences following its expansion); Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae