Deploying the first HAPS in the Indian market sets a new benchmark for the adoption of this technology in Asia and beyond

​​Abu Dhabi, UAE — Mira Aerospace, a joint venture between Bayanat and UAVOS to develop and manufacture High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS), and VEDA Aeronautics, an Indian Aerospace & Defence company involved in Unmanned Systems, have announced a collaboration to deliver the world’s most advanced High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) solutions designed for the Indian market.

Through this collaboration, Mira Aerospace will pair its cutting-edge ApusNeo HAPS technology with VEDA Aeronautics' local development capabilities. The offering will be available to both Indian Defence and civilian clients. Under this agreement, the companies have committed to deliver a HAPS platform specific to the Indian market within the first half of 2024. Mira Aerospace and VEDA Aeronautics previously performed test flights in the Indian airspace, where the technology demonstrator HAPS unit flew in the Indian stratosphere. This test continues to be the only such flight in India to date.

VEDA Aeronautics has recently participated in the Make-1 project, an initiative launched and funded by the Indian Airforce, where the company looks to design and develop a HAPS solution capable of carrying a minimum 35KG payload and sustaining operations at 18,000m altitude for minimum of 30-45 days. Under the Make-1 project, the HAPS developed through the partnership with Mira Aerospace could potentially be used for strategic persistent monitoring of the Indian borders.

Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director of Bayanat said: “We see India as an important market in Mira Aerospace’s international growth strategy. Covering huge areas of diverse terrain, we see a clear opportunity to provide cutting-edge, AI-powered geospatial solutions to our partners in the region. The collaboration between Mira Aerospace and VEDA Aeronautics demonstrates the growing need for intelligent geospatial solutions, and we are excited to expand into the Indian market and showcase our world-leading, specialized solutions.”

Dipesh Gupta, Managing Director of VEDA Aeronautics, said: “We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Mira Aerospace, which marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards accelerating the deployment of HAPS technology. This endeavor underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation, heralding a new era of technological advancement and strategic prowess in the aerospace domain.

About Mira Aerospace

Mira Aerospace is a joint venture between Bayanat and UAVOS based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The company combines Bayanat’s unique Geospatial AI experience with UAVOS’ extensive expertise in developing unmanned solutions. The company is the global leader in High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) technology.

About VEDA Aeronautics

VEDA Aeronautics is an Indian Aerospace and Defence company which recently won a major contract for design and manufacturing of a jet-powered UAV for the Indian Air Force. The company has been involved in Research & Development of Defence Systems based on AI technology to be used by the Indian and Global Military Units.

www.vedaaero.com

About Bayanat

Bayanat, an ADX-listed public company with majority shareholding by G42, provides comprehensive world-class AI-powered geospatial solutions to a growing number of sectors such as Government Services, Environment, Energy & Resources, Smart Cities and Transportation. Its offering includes topographic, hydrographic and aeronautical products and charts, as well as spatial data surveying, analysis, management, modeling, visualization and cartography services. Bayanat’s solutions harness vast amounts of premium and unique data from a range of sources including Satellites, High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) and Earth Observation powered by AI to drive geospatial intelligence (gIQ).

Note

On the 18th of December 2023, the Board of Directors of each of Bayanat AI PLC (Bayanat) and Yahsat recommended a merger of the two entities to its shareholders. The proposed merger aims to create an AI-powered space technology champion in the MENA region with global reach. Bayanat and Yahsat will continue to operate independently until regulatory approval is received and the merger is effective, which is expected to take place in mid-2024. Visit the merger microsite for more information: www.asharedambition.com

