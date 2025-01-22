Dubai, UAE – Mintiply Capital, a distinguished investment banking firm specializing in wealth management, private equity, venture capital, and digital asset advisory, is pleased to announce its mandate to facilitate the sale of a 10% equity stake in “Premium International Injectable,” a newly established pharmaceutical company based in Sri Lanka.

This offering presents investors with a unique opportunity to acquire a stake in a company poised to make significant contributions to Sri Lanka’s pharmaceutical sector. Premium International Injectable focuses on producing sterile liquid injectables, including insulin, to meet the growing healthcare demands of the region.

15-Year Offtake Agreement with SPMC

A key advantage of this investment is the company’s strategic 15-year Offtake Agreement with the State Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Corporation (SPMC) of Sri Lanka. This agreement ensures a minimum off-take of approximately 75% of the project’s production, providing a stable revenue stream and a secure market for the company’s products.

Market Opportunity

Market Opportunity

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for 90% of Sri Lanka’s disease burden, with a high demand for medications targeting diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory conditions. Pharmaceutical Market Growth: Sri Lanka’s pharmaceutical market is projected to reach $750 million by 2024, indicating significant growth potential.

Sri Lanka’s pharmaceutical market is projected to reach $750 million by 2024, indicating significant growth potential. Import Dependency: Currently, Sri Lanka imports approximately 85% of its pharmaceutical needs, highlighting the opportunity for local manufacturing to meet domestic demand.

Premium International Injectable’s revenue is projected to be diversified across several pharmaceutical segments:

Insulin: 51%

Cardiovascular: 17%

Respiratory: 12%

Others: 20%

Sri Lanka’s cost competitiveness and adherence to high-quality standards create export opportunities in South Asia and Africa, further enhancing the investment’s potential.

About Mintiply Capital

Mintiply Capital is a Dubai-based investment banking firm specializing in wealth management, private equity, venture capital, and digital asset advisory. The firm leverages its expertise and strategic partnerships to guide clients toward their financial goals, from optimizing investment portfolios to launching successful IPOs. With a focus on innovation and personalized solutions, Mintiply Capital empowers businesses and individuals to thrive in the evolving financial landscape. ￼

For more information about this investment opportunity, please visit www.mintiplycapital.com.

Disclaimer: This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell or purchase securities. Investors should conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.