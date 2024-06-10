Zain KSA, the leading digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, has announced it has finalized its technical, human, and logistical preparations to service the pilgrims in Mecca, Medina, and the holy sites during the Hajj season of 1445 AH.

H.E. Eng. Abdullah Amer AlSwaha, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, along with H.E. Dr. Mohammed Saud Altamimi, Governor of the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST), and several other officials visited Zain KSA's headquarters in Mina to oversee the company's preparations for the Hajj season. During the visit, Zain KSA highlighted its digital solutions and full 5G coverage of the holy sites.

Zain KSA showcased its exceptional services to the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, the Governor, and the accompanying delegation, underscoring its contributions to the sectors supporting the Hajj pilgrimage. The company also outlined its commitment to enhancing the Hajj season through cutting-edge digital communications infrastructure, addressing the increasing demand for high-speed data access. This initiative aims to elevate the connectivity experience for visitors, enriching their spiritual journey while aligning with the strategic objectives of Saudi Vision 2030's Pilgrim Experience Program, which seeks to provide pilgrims with high-quality facilities and advanced infrastructure, bolstered by the latest digital services. Additionally, Zain KSA provided comprehensive insights into its technical and operational preparations, risk management strategies, and the proficiency of its workforce.