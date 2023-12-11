DUBAI, UAE – Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has recently announced the signing of a strategic distribution partnership agreement with GitLab. As an authorized distributor for the Middle East and Africa market, Mindware will facilitate the seamless integration of DevSecOps practices for businesses in the region using the GitLab AI-powered DevSecOps platform.

Elaborating on the partnership, Mostafa Kabel, Solutions Director, Mindware Group comments: “Better, faster, and more collaborative software development and application delivery accelerates digital transformation. GitLab offers the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform that simplifies the software delivery toolchain. Mindware’s strong presence across the MEA market as a leader in establishing mutually beneficial partnerships with vendors and channel organizations aims to enhance customer experience and value from the adoption of GitLab’s innovative DevSecOps platform.”

GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform in the market. From idea to value, GitLab enables teams to collaborate in a single application to shorten cycle times, reduce development costs, and increase developer productivity. This enables organizations to allocate more time and resources toward differentiating features that set their businesses apart.

Mindware's channel partners aiming to expand their market leadership in application modernization can now access and join GitLab's partner program. This collaboration helps enable channel partners to leverage the combined expertise and resources of Mindware and GitLab.

