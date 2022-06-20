DUBAI, UAE – Mindware, one of the leading Value Added Distributors (VADs) in the Middle East and Africa, today announced that it was recognized as a 2021 Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. Each year, Juniper Networks recognizes partners that have demonstrated innovative solutions to driving new business, exceptional attention to customer experience and have overachieved financial goals. Mindware was recognized in the category of Emerging Distribution for its ability to promote, distribute and provide implementation services support across the Middle East for Juniper’s innovative data center and cloud-integrated network solutions.

Partner of the Year Awards are part of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program (JPA). The program not only recognizes partners for their outstanding performance, but also focuses on partner development through specializations, certification and Enterprise Plus and Deal Registration programs that aim to drive opportunity in the AI-driven enterprise.

"We congratulate Mindware and thank them for their commitment to customer service and distribution excellence,” said Saeed Agha, Director of Emerging Markets Channel, Juniper Networks. “Juniper Networks is committed to the long-term success of our distributors in the Middle East region. Mindware’s achievements are a great example of how our partners can team and lead with Juniper to differentiate their services and offer greater business and technical value to partners, delivering the best possible user experiences.”

Speaking about the award, Philippe Jarre, CEO at Mindware commented, “We are excited and proud to have won the award from Juniper, which is testament to Mindware’s commitment to the vendor, our reseller ecosystem and customers. This award further validates our leadership in the value-added distribution space and reflects the fact that we have continued to thrive and support Juniper’s growth objectives in today’s challenging market conditions. We thank Juniper for this recognition and will continue to provide the highest levels of value as we maintain a long-standing, mutually beneficial relationship.”

