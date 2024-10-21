DUBAI, UAE – Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, is excited to announce the expansion of its long-standing distribution agreement with Dell Technologies to include the Southeast Africa region.

With over 16 years of successful collaboration with Dell Technologies and a network of more than 6,000 channel partners, this expansion marks another milestone in their collaboration. The strengthened alliance highlights Mindware's continuous growth and Dell Technologies' recognition of Mindware's exceptional performance in delivering innovative solutions across an expanding range of markets. The strengthened collaboration underscores Mindware’s ongoing growth and commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions, as Dell Technologies recognizes Mindware's continued excellence in driving business success across new markets.

"Mindware and Dell Technologies have maintained a successful relationship for over sixteen years," said Nicholas Argyrides, Vice President - Gulf at Mindware. "We leverage our strong operational and technical capabilities to bring the latest products and solutions from the vendor to market and deploy them as quickly as possible. In line with our commitment to driving Dell Technologies’ regional business, we are now extending our coverage to Southeast Africa. With a rapidly growing economy and digital transformation initiatives underway across multiple sectors in this region, there is a need for technology infrastructure in both the private and public sectors."

"We recognize the intricacies of solution-selling compared to standard transactional approaches," Argyrides concluded. "Our values align closely with those of Dell Technologies, reflecting a shared commitment to teamwork and a culture of success. This synergy enables our companies to collaborate effectively."

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 6,000 partners with legal entities in 14 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, and storage. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers.

