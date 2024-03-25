DUBAI, UAE — Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it is one of the first Cloud Distributors to join Oracle’s Cloud Distribution Program. Mindware, with the support of Oracle, will focus on growing cloud consumption in the MENA region through its partner ecosystem.

The Cloud Distribution Program (CDP) is a global program that launched in 2023 to focus on strengthening partnerships with established Cloud Distributors to expand the reach of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) into both new and existing markets, with a particular focus on small and midsize business markets.

By working with Oracle, Mindware will leverage the collective strength of both channel ecosystems to promote the adoption of OCI and drive long-term utilization growth, while delivering successful outcomes for customers.

“Our aim is to position Mindware as the premier cloud distributor in the region by offering integrated solutions from various hyperscalers. Leveraging the capabilities of OCI will play a crucial role in achieving our business objectives and enhancing our position as a trusted cloud solutions provider,” said Philippe Jarre, President, Mindware Group. “Mindware’s collaboration with Oracle further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and our customers. We look forward to leveraging the power of OCI to help us achieve our business goals.”

“We are excited to have Mindware join the Oracle Cloud Distribution Program. Mindware’s service capabilities, deep experience and strong network in the Middle East and Africa will be invaluable in helping us expand the reach of OCI to new markets in the region, particularly in the small and midsize customer segments,” said Havovi Yazdabadi, Vice President, Technology Alliances and Channels, EMEA, Oracle.

OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enable customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers comprehensive security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI’s distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency and locality. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently, while having the tools to help address their compliance requirements.

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 5,000 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, and storage. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers.

www.mindware.net | www.mindwarecloud.com | https://store.mindware.net

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Media Contact

Colin Saldanha

PR Consultant for Mindware

colin@procre8.biz