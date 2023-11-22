DUBAI, UAE: – Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has recently announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Xebia, a renowned global IT consultancy and software development company, to accelerate digital transformation initiatives for enterprises across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

This dynamic partnership marries Mindware's unparalleled distribution prowess with Xebia's trailblazing expertise in cloud services, AI, and managed services. This collaboration is set to redefine the digital transformation landscape, offering a synergy of Xebia's technological finesse with Mindware's expansive market footprint to orchestrate comprehensive digital solutions.

Shedding light on the partnership, Mr. Philippe Jarre, President, Mindware Group says: “Spurred by a visionary impulse to reshape the digital domain in the MEA region, this partnership stems from a mutual recognition of the increasing need for holistic cloud, AI, and managed services solutions. Mindware’s expansive distribution network and deep-rooted market acumen form a perfect complement to Xebia’s innovative technical expertise, crafting a symbiotic alliance that elevates both entities."

“This alliance is a game-changer for Mindware’s channel ecosystem, infusing it with Xebia’s cutting-edge cloud and AI capabilities and sophisticated managed services portfolio. This transformative enhancement empowers channel partners to deliver a broader, more integrated suite of futuristic solutions to their clientele," Jarre continues.

“Through this strategic alliance with Mindware, Xebia is actively broadening our global presence and empowering our clients to propel their digital transformation journeys," says Anand Sahey, Global CEO of Xebia. "We are confident that the synergy between Xebia and Mindware will significantly enhance the success of businesses navigating the evolving technology market."

Shahid Gaglani, VP Cloud at Xebia MEA, adds: "Xebia’s proposition in the MEA region is to present an integrated suite of services that includes cutting-edge cloud solutions, transformative AI technologies, and comprehensive managed services, This strategic partnership with Mindware positions us in a unique way to further empower businesses and deliver excellent value to our clients."

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 5,000 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, and storage. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers.

www.mindware.net | www.mindwarecloud.com | https://store.mindware.net

About Xebia

Xebia is a digital transformation leader, serving global companies with comprehensive IT solutions. Operating in 16 countries with development centers across the US, Latin America, Western Europe, Poland, Nordics, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, Xebia's experts specialize in Technology Consulting, Software Engineering, Product Development, Data & AI, Cloud, Low Code, Agile Transformation & DevSecOps, and Quality Assurance. Alongside top-notch IT Consulting and software development, Xebia offers time-efficient Standardized Solutions and education through its Academy. With a 100% YoY growth rate for two years, Xebia is a driving force in the expanding digital transformation market. For more information about Xebia, please visit Xebia.com