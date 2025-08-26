Cairo, Egypt: Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, is proud to announce its appointment as an official distributor for VMware, a Broadcom company, in Egypt. This new alliance is poised to bring VMware’s globally renowned cloud infrastructure and virtualization technologies to a rapidly evolving Egyptian market, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for digital transformation.

This announcement comes on the heels of Mindware’s recent appointment in March this year as VMware’s distributor covering Lebanon, Iraq, and Jordan. With the addition of Egypt, Mindware significantly expands its VMware footprint across the Levant and North Africa, reinforcing its role as a key regional partner for VMware and consolidating its leadership in delivering next-generation IT solutions across the broader Middle East region.

Mindware will now deliver VMware’s comprehensive suite of technologies to enterprises and public sector institutions throughout Egypt. These include cloud infrastructure, app modernization platforms, advanced networking and security solutions, and digital workspace tools, designed to enhance operational agility, IT performance, and business resilience.

Mr. Toni Azzi, Vice President, Africa, Qatar & Levant at Mindware, commented: “Egypt is at the forefront of digital transformation, led by ambitious national strategies and a vibrant private sector. By integrating VMware into our distribution portfolio, we are helping Egyptian enterprises build agile, secure, and future-ready digital infrastructures. With our established partner network and local expertise, Mindware is uniquely positioned to lead VMware’s expansion in this dynamic market.”

Mr. Amr Salah ElDin, Regional Director, North Africa, Levant & Egypt at VMware, stated: “Our partnership with Mindware marks a significant milestone in VMware’s regional growth journey. As Egypt accelerates its move toward cloud-first, digitally empowered operations, we are confident that Mindware’s market reach and channel expertise will play a crucial role in helping organizations unlock the full value of VMware’s solutions. We look forward to driving innovation and modernization across Egypt together.”

The collaboration comes at a time of unprecedented opportunity. According to IDC, Egypt’s spending on cloud computing is projected to exceed $800 million by 2027, underscoring the country’s fast-growing appetite for digital infrastructure. Public and private sector organizations alike are investing heavily in smart government initiatives, financial inclusion, health tech, and educational platforms—areas where VMware’s technologies can make a transformative impact.

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 6,000 partners with legal entities in 14 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions, AI technologies, and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, storage, and artificial intelligence solutions. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, AI enablement, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers in both traditional IT and emerging AI landscapes.

www.mindware.net | www.mindwarecloud.com | https://store.mindware.net