Millennium Hotels & Resorts Middle East & Africa (MEA) is committed to making a difference in the fight against breast cancer through its annual CSR initiative, 'PINKtober', which aims to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer in the UAE. This year, the hotel group is pleased to partner once again with the Al Jalila Foundation, enhancing its efforts to make a significant impact in combating this critical health issue.

Throughout October, Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA across the UAE will implement a series of engaging activities designed to involve both guests and staff in this important cause. Active participation from everyone is encouraged as the group collaborates to raise awareness and funds.

To further support this initiative, the hotel group contributes AED 5 to the total guest bills—whether for rooms, food and beverage, or both. All funds collected will be directly transferred to the Al Jalila Foundation through the finance team.

Across the UAE, Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA are embracing Breast Cancer Awareness Month with heartfelt initiatives that foster community support and raise awareness. At the Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel in Dubai, guests can enjoy exclusive treats at Cappuccino Cafe, with each purchase offering a chance to win a dining voucher while contributing to this meaningful cause. Meanwhile, the Millennium Downtown Abu Dhabi invites guests to join Pink Zumba every Friday throughout October from 7p.m. to 9p.m., with 50% of proceeds supporting breast cancer awareness initiatives.

At the Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel, pink-themed pastries at Twenty9 Lounge symbolise solidarity, while a vibrant lobby adorned in pink invites guests to engage further by donating to breast cancer research through the Al Jalila Foundation. The Millennium Place Mirdif Hotel hosted a free event for women, emphasising education and community support as vital tools in the fight against breast cancer. These initiatives exemplify the group's commitment to raising awareness and supporting this noble cause.

These efforts reinforce Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and making a heartfelt contribution to those affected by breast cancer. Moreover, ‘PINKtober’ embodies the company’s dedication to caring for the community and supporting vital health causes.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA invites everyone to join in making a difference this ‘PINKtober.’ Together, we can raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research and support services.

ABOUT MILLENNIUM HOTELS & RESORTS

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), a global hotel company which owns, manages and operates over 150 hotels across some 80 locations worldwide throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States. Its properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. Occupying the best locations around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travellers. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore listed global real estate company City Developments Limited and is a member of the Hong Leong Group.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa currently operates almost 55+ hotels, with 20+ hotels in the development pipeline across the region. From a single property in Abu Dhabi, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa has expanded into various neighboring destinations, cultivating partnerships with reputable owners, and is now recognized as one of the fastest growing hotel management companies in the region. For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com

For Middle East media enquiries, please contact AllDetails:

Diane D’Costa, Senior PR Account Manager

Email: diane.dcosta@alldetails.net

Chamodi Gunawardane, Junior PR Account Manager,

Email: chamodi.gunawardena@alldetails.net