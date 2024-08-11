Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Millennium Al Rawdah Hotel proudly announces its nomination for the prestigious International Travel Awards 2024 in the Best Architecture Design Hotel category. This recognition cements the hotel’s reputation as an iconic landmark in Abu Dhabi, which is celebrated for its innovative and stunning architectural design.

With, a vision of gleaming glass rising high above the city, stands out among the luxury hotels in Abu Dhabi. A striking urban landmark in the emirate, the hotel’s architecture is a masterpiece of curved glass and wavy structures, symbolizing the dunes and ripples of the desert. The blue and green glass panels create a breathtaking mosaic effect, mirroring the colors of the Arabian Gulf.

The hotel’s unique structure extends to its interior design, showcasing a blend of European and Middle Eastern styles that are both sophisticated and sumptuous. Bespoke works by local artists adorn the walls, richly patterned fabrics give each bedroom a stylish authenticity, and the finest materials sourced from around the world are used throughout the hotel.

“It is an honor to manage such a uniquely designed and beautifully crafted hotel. The Millennium Al Rawdah Hotel is not just a place to stay but a testament to modern architectural brilliance combined with timeless elegance. Our nomination for Best Architecture Design Hotel at the International Travel Awards 2024 is a recognition of the hard work and vision that went into creating this masterpiece. We are incredibly proud and fortunate to be considered among the best,” said Nidal Saloum General Manager of Millennium Al Rawdah Hotel.

Opened in November 2011, the 28,000m² hotel comprises 281 state-of-the-art and spacious bedrooms, including spectacular, individually designed Presidential and Royal Suites. These suites feature large marble and limestone bathrooms and luxurious furnishings. The hotel also offers 7 meeting rooms, a Grand Ballroom with a capacity of up to 500 seated guests, a large luxury spa with separate facilities for men and women, an authentic Moroccan Hammam, and an indoor plunge pool. The health club is fitted with modern Technogym equipment, and the 25m outdoor pool and 10m kids pool are perfect for guests of all ages.

With 4 restaurants plus leased F&B venues, the hotel is a dining destination in itself. The Blue Bar, located on the 6th floor of the hotel's 11-storey, all-glass atrium, appears to be suspended mid-air, offering a unique cocktail experience. The hotel is also home to the Salwa Zeidan Gallery, founded by Lebanese artist Salwa Zeidan, which specializes in contemporary art and has exhibited artists such as Hassan Sharif, Mohammed Kazem, and Nedim Kufi.

Conveniently situated in the heart of Abu Dhabi, the Millennium Al Rawdah Hotel is within easy reach of the airport, the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre, and the city’s key attractions. It is uniquely positioned in an emerging business community, close to banks and embassies.

This nomination follows the hotel’s previous accolade of Best Design and Well-Maintained Hotel in the UAE at the Arabian Travel Awards 2018, underscoring its continuous commitment to excellence in design and hospitality.

About Millennium Al Rawdah Hotel:

Developed in conjunction with the Tourism Development & Investment Company (TDIC) and designed by Olga Polizzi and Sir Rocco Forte, the Millennium Al Rawdah Hotel is a testament to luxury and innovative design. Its wave-shaped structure and exclusive international craftsmanship combine European décor with Middle Eastern-inspired details, making it a unique destination in Abu Dhabi.

For more information about the Millennium Al Rawdah Hotel and its nomination for the International Travel Awards 2024, please visit [https://www.millenniumhotels.com/en/abu-dhabi/millennium-al-rawdah-hotel/#/] or contact [h1004.op@millenniumhotels.com].