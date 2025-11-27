Dubai: Milestone Systems, a world leader in data-driven video technology, announces its forthcoming generative AI-powered video analytics plug-in for its XProtect® video management software, developed in collaboration with NVIDIA. Designed to help operators contextualize alarms and focus on what truly matters, the new tool automates video review, filters out false alarms, and, based on initial findings, could reduce operator alarm fatigue by up to 30%.

General availability expected later this year.

The UAE’s smart city market is projected to grow from $216.51 million in 2025 to $328.19 million by 2030 at an 8.67% CAGR. Milestone’s upcoming generative AI-powered video analytics plug-in for XProtect aligns well with Dubai’s push to harness advanced AI for real-time city operations and safety.

Making Sense of More Video, Faster

Today’s video systems capture vast amounts of data, yet reviewing footage remains time-consuming and largely manual. Milestone Systems’ new XProtect plug-in addresses this challenge by leveraging generative AI to automatically summarize, contextualize, and validate video content in real time, helping teams respond faster, manage video more efficiently, and effectively reduce operator alarm fatigue.

Key capabilities include:

Automated Incident Reports – Selected video clips are instantly converted into incident summaries and structured reports, helping operators reduce time spent on documentation.

Event Validation – The plug-in can be configured to analyze motion events and validate alarms, reducing false positives and improving alert handling. This feature is fully integrated with the XProtect rule engine.

Contextual Bookmark Summaries – Bookmarked footage is automatically summarized using natural-language output, allowing fast triage without reviewing each clip manually.

The plug-in integrates directly with the XProtect rule engine and is deployable on-premises or in the cloud to support compliance and deployment flexibility.

“As the UAE continues its ambitious journey to become the world’s smartest and safest city by 2031, innovations that enhance real-time situational awareness, reduce false alarms, and enable faster response align perfectly with the UAE’s commitment to enhance smart, efficient, and secure urban living. This solution exemplifies how AI can optimize city operations, from traffic management to public safety, while adhering to our ethical and regulatory standards.” Louise Bou Rached, Director – Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Milestone Systems.

Built on Ethical AI, Powered by Real-World Data

This new solution is built on Milestone’s Hafnia Vision Language Model (VLM) trained on 75,000 hours of ethically sourced, real-world video data from either Europe or the US, using NVIDIA Cosmos Curator for data preparation and running either on cloud infrastructure or regional data centers powered by NVIDIA. It leverages the NVIDIA Cosmos Reason VLM, making it one of the most advanced and compliant video AI platforms in the industry.

Thomas Jensen, CEO of Milestone Systems, said: “With this new XProtect plug-in, we are making advanced video intelligence accessible to cities, organizations, and operators everywhere who manage traffic systems – helping them unlock new levels of efficiency, safety, and insight. XProtect users will get access to state-of-the-art generative AI capabilities, and our partners will be able to build value on top of those new capabilities now available within XProtect. It truly marks a pivotal step in our mission to transform how the world manages and learns from visual data, responsibly and at scale.”

XProtect customers like the cities of Genoa, Italy, and Dubuque, Iowa, are excited to try these new capabilities, leading the way in adopting advanced video intelligence solutions to enhance traffic management.

Enabling Ecosystem Innovation with VLM-as-a-Service

The plug-in is just the beginning. Milestone is also introducing a VLM as a Service via APIs, allowing developers, integrators, and partners to build their own generative AI solutions regardless of the video management platform in use.

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a world leader in data-driven video technology used in industries as diverse as manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, and traffic management. We provide a clear picture of how to create a safer, better and more prosperous world. Our XProtect video management software, BriefCam AI-powered analytics, and Arcules cloud VSaaS help our customers learn from the past, understand the present, and predict the future. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Milestone employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and has been an independent company in the Canon Group since2014. For more information visit: www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

