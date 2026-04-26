Dubai, UAE: Milestone Systems, a global leader in data-driven video technology, continued to grow in 2025, increasing net revenue by 10% to EUR 298 million (DKK 2.2 billion). Nearly a third was reinvested in innovation, fueling new advances in video analytics, responsible AI, and cloud technology. The year was also marked by collaboration with NVIDIA and the launch of Project Hafnia.

2025 was a year with major milestones and innovations: Collaboration with tech giant NVIDIA on artificial intelligence and video, launch of Project Hafnia and the world’s first compliant data library for AI-training, and not least, the integration of AI-driven analytics and cloud solutions in Milestone Systems product portfolio.

Milestone’s financial performance in 2025 reflects steady growth and the impact of the recent strategic acquisitions. Over the past five years, Milestone has more than doubled net revenue to now €298 million in 2025.

Operating income reached EUR 14 million (DKK 104 million), compared with EUR 14,3 (DKK 107 million) in 2024, and Research and Development investments grew to EUR 85 million (DKK 633 million), reflecting the company’s acquisitions and continued focus on building future-ready technology. R&D expenses corresponded to 28.8% of net revenue, compared with 24.8% in 2024.

“2025 was a strong year for Milestone,” said Lars Larsen, Chief Financial Officer. “We saw continued revenue growth and formally integrated BriefCam video analytics and Arcules Cloud video surveillance as a service into Milestone. We also acquired anonymization technology provider Brighter AI and launched Project Hafnia for developing future AI solutions. These achievements allow us to continuously innovate and invest in next‑generation software.”

A year of expansion and transformation

Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the world, and video technology is no exception. Intelligent Video will play an increasingly important role across society and business — from law enforcement, airports, and manufacturing to retail, asset protection, critical infrastructure, smart cities, and traffic management. Milestone Systems is ready for that.

CEO Jeppe Frandsen highlighted that Milestone’s 27th year in business marked a significant transformation for the company.

“For nearly three decades, our open platform has been the heart of Milestone and remains so. In addition to XProtect video management software, we now have an expanded portfolio to offer to our partners and the world,” said Jeppe Frandsen

“Our focus at Milestone is on building solutions that help customers get the most out of video. We will continue to accelerate our work in video management, analytics and cloud solutions so customers can gain easier and deeper insights from their video data,” added Jeppe Frandsen.

Project Hafnia and NVIDIA

In 2025, Milestone introduced Project Hafnia – a collaboration with NVIDIA – which aims to address a significant challenge for AI developers across the globe: the ability to find sufficient high-quality, accurate, and reliable video data to train visual AI models. Milestone launched pilot programs in Genoa, Italy, and Dubuque, Iowa.

As part of the NVIDIA collaboration, Milestone launched a vision‑language model (VLM) and a Video Summarization tool for XProtect. Powered by NVIDIA Cosmos Reason, the tool uses AI to rapidly review and summarize video into text — helping emergency teams respond faster and enabling cities to improve traffic management.

Looking ahead to 2026

The progress made in 2025 gives Milestone a strong foundation for the current year. In 2026, Milestone expects significant opportunities, with a strong focus on advancing cloud, analytics, and responsible AI to help customers gain more value from their video data.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate in 2026 – both in terms of our products and in the ways in which we create value for our customers and partners,” said CEO Jeppe Frandsen.

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a world leader in data-driven video technology used in industries as diverse as manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, and traffic management. We provide a clear picture of how to create a safer, better and more prosperous world. Our XProtect video management software, BriefCam AI-powered analytics, and Arcules cloud VSaaS help customers learn from the past, understand the present, and predict the future. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Milestone employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and has been an independent company in the Canon Group since 2014. Visit milestonesys.com for more information.

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