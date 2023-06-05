Wembley is recognised around the world as the home of the English national football team, and one of London’s largest regeneration success stories thanks to its burgeoning cultural, retail and business hub credentials

302 one- and two-bedroom apartments will be available, all with private outdoor space, and a starting price of AED1.75 million

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Barratt London has launched Wembley Park Gardens, a new landmark development being built in the heart of Wembley Park, north-west London’s latest lifestyle destination.

While Wembley may be best known for its iconic Stadium, which regularly hosts the England national football team and world-renowned sports and music events, it has, in recent years, become a cultural, retail and business hotspot.

The area is home to London’s first designer outlet and one of the capital’s three popular BOXPARK locations, which provides street food, drinks and entertainment under one roof. For culture lovers, the area is home to the OVO Arena Wembley, London’s second-biggest indoor arena used for music, culture and sport. In addition, The Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre opened in 2019 and has brought theatre lovers out of the West End and to north-west London – it is currently showing the UK’s debut of Disney’s award-winning musical Newsies.

Stuart Leslie, International Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt London, said: “With over AED11 billion invested into the area in the last 20 years, Wembley Park has transformed into a world-class destination, with the area offering a good choice of shopping and nightlife, picturesque green spaces, highly-rated schools and a host of cultural and leisure attractions. The development is also ideally located, with excellent transport links to central London via the Underground in under 20 minutes, while neighbouring overground stations ensure easy access to the countryside and locations such as Oxford.

“This is naturally piquing buyers’ interest from the Middle East region. Whether it is an investment opportunity to capitalise on favourable rental rates, a private residence for family attending school or university in the area, or as a base when holidaying in the capital.”

With work underway, the Barratt London development will bring a smart collection of 302 one- and two-bedroom apartments to the market, featuring outdoor private space, with prices starting from AED1.75 million and handover for phase one expected by summer 2025.

Set across five buildings varying in height, residents will enjoy outstanding views across the London skyline. Each apartment’s open-plan layout will provide the ideal space for respite from busy city life. Natural light will be abundant, with floor-to-ceiling windows maximising the views across the area’s famous landmarks.

According to new research from JLL, the neighbourhood is 30% cheaper than the Greater London average while benefiting from the regeneration of Wembley Park and the redevelopment of Wembley Stadium, which began in the early 2000s, further underscoring the return-on-investment opportunities.

The development’s location next to Wembley Park Tube station has laid the foundations for favourable capital appreciation, with central London within easy reach for residents via the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines. Bond Street can be reached in 16 minutes, King’s Cross is around 21 minutes away, and Liverpool Street in East London can be reached in under 30 minutes.

“Wembley is an area and market that we at Barratt London know well – our previous sites at Wembley Park Gate and No. 10 Watkin Road sold incredibly well. This is a location with a lot going on. Wembley is now in a different league, and it’s exciting to bring another option for those looking to invest in the area, which we are sure will whet the appetite of ex-pats living in the Middle East,” added Leslie.

Sustainability will be a crucial element of the development, which has been designed to be car-free for residents, with the exception of people of determination, who will have dedicated parking areas.

The development, designed by architect TateHindle, has met London’s new Air Quality Neutrality benchmarks – before they became official policy. AQN aims to prevent the worsening of air quality from new development. In addition to being Air Quality Neutral, the development has gone a step further with plans to green the area, which could improve the local air quality as well as increase biodiversity. The new homes will have an electric air source heat pump system, and solar panels to minimise the development’s environmental impact, and the addition of biodiverse roofs, bee bricks and bird boxes will make the site more welcoming to wildlife.

