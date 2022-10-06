MEFMA also presents a new series of seminars, workshops, and training courses as part of their mission for Saudi Arabia

The Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) is organising the ‘MEFMA Seminar’ in Saudi Arabia on October 12, 2022, at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel, under the theme ‘FM Engagement towards Sustainable Development’. The latest MEFMA seminar will highlight the significance and challenges of implementing innovations and technologies for sustainable operations in the FM industry. The seminar is a part of MEFMA’s mission to provide a new series of educational content and opportunities in KSA Facilities Management (FM) industry.

The seminar will witness the participation of the industry’s top decision-makers, representatives from the government, developers, FM service providers and suppliers from across the region.

Jamal Lootah, Co-Founder and President of MEFMA said: “Sustainable Development is the key to ensuring a prosperous future for the coming generations and all sectors are working on plans in various ways towards maintaining a sustainable future. The concept ‘Sustainable Development was popularized in 1987 with experts defining it as a way for present generations to meet their needs without compromising the needs of future generations. For us, being in the FM industry for years, we play an important role in raising awareness about factors such as the innovations and technologies that would transform the sector. Learning, understanding, and building sustainable development principles, are bound to help the industry grow and transform excellently. Hence, as our top priority, we have been organising seminars and conferences to help the FM industry adopt best sustainable practices across its operations. “

During the MEFMA Seminar, two sessions will be held in the event under the topics – ‘FM Contribution towards successfully managing KSA’s Mixed-use Projects’ and ‘Embracing Technology & Innovation in transforming the FM industry’. Additionally, there will also be two panel discussion which will cover the topics ‘FM Engagement towards achieving Business Excellence & Sustainability’ and ‘Technology Implementation: The forefront of FM innovation’. Through these sessions MEFMA aims to create awareness on several prevailing issues in the FM sector.

Mohannad Almadhi, Board Member of MEFMA, said: “For over 12 years MEFMA has been committed to building the well-being of the FM sector and has worked under several segments such as digitalisation, data-driven FM, sustainability, and many others. We focus on the development and promotion of best sustainable practices in the sector and ensure adherence to the highest standards of services in the region. We are constantly encouraging more educational opportunities, training programs, reports & research studies on latest industry trends, and extensive regional events like this seminar on sustainability to increase awareness and enhance the knowledge and skills of FM professionals. Our vision is to enhance the operational environment of the FM sector and professionals to boost strategic planning and management across the industry.

In addition to educating FM professionals, the event provides a great opportunity for them to engage and build connections. The ‘MEFMA Seminar’ has been sponsored by HITEK Services as the Diamond Sponsor, Hexagon and Muheel Facilities Management as Platinum Sponsor and Engie Solution and Esad Services Group as Gold Sponsors.

As part of the ongoing mission, MEFMA will further organise more events in KSA alongside the Seminar to provide new opportunities and enhance the FM sector. The other upcoming events include a workshop themed ‘The role of technology-based facility management in sustainable projects’ and two training courses – MOTAMAD certified Facility Manager Course and TA’ASEESY Foundation in Facility Management Course by highly certified MEFMA trainers. For more information and registrations please visit: seminar.mefma.org