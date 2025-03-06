Groundbreaking partnership will see Microsoft and the Government of Kuwait working together on several initiatives and projects across the public sector and state-owned entities to create a robust ecosystem for the development of AI solutions.

Kuwait City, Kuwait – Microsoft has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with the Government of Kuwait, represented by the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT) and the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA), to help accelerate digital transformation efforts in line with Kuwait’s Vision 2035. The partnership intends to establish an AI powered Azure Region to advance local AI capabilities, drive economic growth, and foster AI innovation across industries.

The continued investment is in response to Kuwait’s growing demand for high performance computing, and fast and reliable access to Microsoft services. The new Azure Region will play a pivotal role in providing access to scalable, highly available, and resilient cloud services to accelerate digital transformation and advance intelligent cloud adoption of businesses, customers, and partners across Kuwait. In addition, the AI powered Azure Region is expected to position the country as a regional leader in AI innovation and technology.

By offering advanced infrastructure, it aims to attract global businesses and researchers, and help cultivate a thriving ecosystem for technology startups, providing resources and expertise to support entrepreneurship. Additionally, it will encourage collaboration between global researchers, universities, and companies, promoting innovation in AI technologies.

H.E. Minister Of State for Communication Affairs, Omar Saud Al-Omar stated that the partnership with Microsoft comes in implementation of the visionary directives of HH the Amir, the strategic instructions of HH the Crown Prince, and the diligent follow-up of HH the Prime Minister to support Kuwait's goal of becoming a digitally advanced and innovative AI nation. “This partnership with Microsoft is a transformative milestone towards utilizing AI technologies to drive economic diversification and enhance the nation’s position in innovation, trade, and investment. The AI powered Azure Region will address both national and local challenges, creating a robust AI ecosystem that fuels economic growth, improves public services, and prepares the workforce for the future.”

This partnership will expand collaboration in cloud and AI transformation, cybersecurity, and AI literacy through the establishment of a Microsoft Technology Innovation Hub that operates an AI Innovation Center in Kuwait, focusing on developing solutions for national challenges, and a Cloud Center of Excellence that provides guidance and best practices for cloud adoption, developing cloud strategies, and implementing the latest cloud technologies to empower Kuwait’s citizen’s and residents with the lates AI technologies.

Under this partnership, the government will also enable government employees with Microsoft 365 Copilot, making it a pioneering initiative in the region. By integrating Copilot solutions comprehensively, the government will harness numerous benefits such as enhanced efficiency, significant time savings, and increased productivity across its departments. Employees will be equipped to automate routine tasks, streamline complex processes, and access intelligent insights that facilitate informed decision-making. This initiative will not only optimize governmental operations but also set a benchmark for digital excellence in public sector governance. The initiative will be driven through a Copilot Center of Excellence which will provide expert guidance and resources for professionals to create innovative applications across industries.

Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Microsoft, said: “We are proud to partner with the Government of the State of Kuwait to accelerate AI Transformation and unlock innovation across the country. Through the launch of our new AI powered Azure Region, we are building the cloud infrastructure necessary to enhance public services, drive economic growth, and create greater value for Kuwait’s citizens and residents. Our partnership will also integrate Microsoft 365 Copilot across government operations to empower professionals with AI solutions that drive greater creativity, productivity, and efficiency."

Samer Abu-Ltaif, President of Microsoft Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), said that Microsoft’s long-standing partnership with the Government of Kuwait has established a foundation for a more integrated and secure future for the nation’s public and private sector enterprises. “We are dedicated to supporting the Government of Kuwait in their cloud transformation journey and in utilizing cutting-edge AI solutions to enhance productivity and efficiency across the public sector. This partnership will strengthen the nation’s digital infrastructure and promote sustainable economic growth.”

Microsoft and the Government of Kuwait will collaborate on the Cybersphere initiative to enhance government cybersecurity by deploying Microsoft's suite of tools to create an intelligence platform. Additionally, a comprehensive skilling initiative will be launched to equip Kuwait’s workforce with skills in AI, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, ensuring readiness for the future job market.

This partnership represents a pivotal strategic move to elevate Kuwait's business environment and attract foreign direct investment. Microsoft's commitment to establishing a cutting-edge AI powered Azure Region and launching groundbreaking initiatives like the AI Innovation Center underscores Kuwait's immense potential as a premier technology hub. Furthermore, by bolstering the startup and entrepreneurship sector, this partnership plays a crucial role in fostering a sustainable and diversified digital economy.

Notably, the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) has approved the establishment of Microsoft Kuwait, reinforcing its pivotal role as Kuwait's strategic digital partner over the past decades. This move highlights Microsoft's unwavering commitment to the development of Kuwait's digital ecosystem.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

For more information (Press only):

Magdalena Stepien, Microsoft, mastepie@microsoft.com

Christiane Salem, ProGlobal Media , christiane.salem@proglobal.agency

Husain Gandhi, ProGlobal Media, h.gandhi@proglobal.ae