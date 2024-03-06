Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Microsoft is showcasing how its latest advancements and innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI) are empowering individuals and organizations across all sectors in Saudi Arabia to reshape the future at LEAP 2024. The highly anticipated technology showcase, which opened yesterday at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, brings together over 1,800 global tech exhibitors, 600 startups, and 800 distinguished speakers to spotlight how the latest trends and advancements in technology are revolutionizing the way we live and work.



Participating alongside 30 of its partners under the theme ‘Reshape Tomorrow with AI’, Microsoft is spotlighting how its Azure AI and Azure OpenAI technologies are empowering organizations of all sizes and across all industries to create cutting-edge AI solutions that help tackle key challenges facing communities, and drive diversification and digital transformation efforts in line with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



Microsoft experts at the company’s stand are also demonstrating the advanced capabilities of Microsoft Copilot, an everyday AI companion that is paving the way for enhanced productivity and creativity across today’s digitally powered workforce. By integrating seamlessly into the company’s most popular and widely used apps such as Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, and Teams, Copilot for Microsoft 365 is empowering professionals to spend less time on mundane and repetitive tasks and instead focus on more creative and fulfilling work. Already, 70% of Copilot users have said they were more productive, while 68% said that the solution helped them to improve the quality of their work.



Speaking at the event, Turki Badhris, President of Microsoft Arabia, said that the latest advancements in AI have ushered in a new era of digital transformation, not just in Saudi Arabia but across the world. “At Microsoft, we understand the immense potential of AI to transform businesses and drive innovation. Our participation at LEAP 2024 provides us with a unique opportunity to connect with our customers and partners, as well as industry experts and innovators in Saudi Arabia and showcase how our cutting-edge AI solutions can help them achieve their goals. We are committed to empowering organizations to responsibly leverage the latest advancements in AI to accelerate their digital transformation journey and create a brighter future for all.”



Microsoft’s participation at LEAP 2024 builds on the company’s highly successful participation at the event’s previous edition last year where it announced plans to invest in a new cloud datacenter region in the Kingdom. The upcoming cloud datacenter region, combined with Microsoft’s strategic collaborations and initiatives across the Kingdom, are helping to create a vibrant and thriving technological ecosystem that will reinforce Saudi Arabia’s position as a global innovation hub.



Since the announcement, significant progress has been made, with Microsoft strengthening its partnership with the Saudi government, represented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology towards the completion of an operational live datacenter in the Kingdom. Organizations from all sectors have been expressing a strong interest to leverage the power of the datacenter to accelerate their digital transformation and innovation journeys. The upcoming cloud datacenter region will also have a significant impact on the development of Saudi Arabia’s economy, with reports forecasting that Microsoft, its partners, and cloud-using customers will together generate around $24 billion in new revenues above the 2022 level by 2026.



Microsoft’s stand in Hall 1 at the exhibition center will also feature a VIP Demo Zone where visitors can learn more about the company’s comprehensive suite of AI solutions, as well as a Surface Zone and Mini MTC Experience.

