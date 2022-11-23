Muscat, Sultanate of Oman: Microsoft and The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) launched ‘Build the Skills of the Future’ training programme focusing on cloud, data and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

This initiative comes as part of the MoU signed between both parties in May this year and in-line with The Digital Competency Qualification Initiative (Makeen) to empower Omani youth with advanced digital skills needed to succeed in the digital era as well as provide them with income-generating opportunities in the digital sector. The initiative aims to train 10 thousands Omani digital skills by 2025.

Through the ‘Build the Skills of the Future’ programme, Microsoft will equip students, academia, SMEs, startups and government employees with the necessary skills to succeed in the ever-evolving technology and innovation world. The training also aligns with the government’s digital transformation programme, set to run until 2025. This complements one of the National Digital Economy Programme initiatives - a key facilitator toward accomplishing Oman Vision 2040 for sustainability and economic diversification.

The ‘Build the Skills of the Future’ training programme kicked off on November 6th and will continue until December 7th 2022 at the Middle East College in Knowledge Oasis Muscat, Rusayl, offering five Microsoft Azure certification tracks.

Participants can choose from a range of skill levels and course topics that will enlighten them on the fundamentals of cloud, Data and AI, as well as designing and implementing a complete Data and AI solution.

Commenting on the launch of the initiative, Sheikh Saif Hilal Al Hosni, General Manager for Microsoft in Oman and Bahrain, said, “The significance of combining academic qualifications with digital capabilities and professional certifications has become imperative for current employees, entrepreneurs, and those aspiring to join the workforce.”

“We at Microsoft remains committed to encouraging lifelong learning, skilling and upskilling the workforce to fill professional gaps and ensure wholesome digital and economic transformation. With Microsoft’s unrivalled expertise, this training initiative with MTCIT will ensure government employees, students, as well as other professionals, are equipped with valued skills to accelerate the country’s digital transformation programme and ultimately drive the actualization of Oman Vision 2040”, he added.

