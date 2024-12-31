A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Nigerian Youth Fashion and Empowerment Week, NYFEW has held a two-day webinar to equip entrepreneurs and professionals in the creative industry on tech-driven solutions for business growth.

The webinar, which was held via Zoom, recently in celebration of the Nigerian Youth Fashion and Empowerment Week, NYFEW.

Speaking, the convener of the event, Matthew Ogunniyi, stated that the event was aimed at leveraging emerging technologies, streamlining business processes, and creating sustainable strategies which can help business thrive in the competitive creative landscape.

Ogunniyi noted that the two-day event tagged: “ProjectMakeMe 2024 Business Webinar is aimed at inspiring innovation and collaboration in the creative industry.

The event brought together industry experts, who shared their expertise on various aspects of innovation and entrepreneurship in the creative industry.

He said: “The webinar, Themed “Innovative Strategies to Turn Ideas into Profitable Plans Using Tech-Driven Solutions in the Creative Industry,” provide entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts with practical insights to harness technology for business growth and sustainability.

“This webinar aimed to empower participants with actionable tools and innovative strategies to transform their ideas into profitable ventures while leveraging technology to scale operations effectively.”

“The webinar served as a platform for networking, learning, and fostering innovation among creative industry stakeholders.

“The NYFEW #ProjectMakeMe 2024 Business Webinar underscored NYFEW’s commitment to empowering young entrepreneurs, encouraging innovation, and driving the growth of the creative economy in Nigeria and beyond.”

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).