Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology has signed a cooperation agreement with the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS) to boost the digital transformation efforts of the government in Oman.

This initiative aims to equip future leaders with the skills needed for innovation and creativity in the digital landscape.

Represented by the Government Digital Transformation Programme (Tahawul), the MTCIT and the UTAS will jointly launch a Master of Science programme in Digital Transformation and Innovation.

The programme has been designed to strengthen collaboration between the government and academia, enhancing the skill sets of human resources critical for navigating digital advancements.

The agreement was signed by H E Dr Ali bin Amer al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology in the MTCIT, and Dr Saeed bin Hamad al Rubaie, President of the UTAS.

