The MICHELIN Guide is proud to announce the launch of its first global MICHELIN Key Selection, set to be revealed on October 8, 2025.

Following the successful rollout of MICHELIN Key distinctions in 15 top travel destinations throughout 2024 and early 2025, this milestone marks the debut of a worldwide selection celebrating the most outstanding hotels across the globe.

In addition to the MICHELIN Keys, The MICHELIN Guide will introduce four brand-new Special Awards, spotlighting excellence in specific areas of hospitality.

The announcement will be made both online—via the Guide’s social media and editorial platforms—and in person during an exclusive ceremony in Paris.

For the first time, travelers will benefit from a seamless experience that combines trusted MICHELIN distinctions with integrated booking services, making it easier than ever to discover and reserve the world’s finest hotels.

The MICHELIN Guide Hotel Selection and the MICHELIN Keys.

Internationally renowned for its restaurant selections and Star ratings, The MICHELIN Guide has in recent years built an independent global hotel selection featuring over 7,000 properties located across 125+ countries.

Just as the iconic Stars indicate the best culinary experiences, the MICHELIN Keys highlight the most outstanding stays within the Guide’s hotel selection. Carefully evaluated by The MICHELIN Guide Inspectors following 5 universal criteria, the MICHELIN Keys qualify each hotel experience in broader terms than simple amenities, to establish a new international and reliable benchmark for exceptional hospitality:

One MICHELIN Key: a very special stay

This is a true gem with its own character and personality. It may break the mold, offer something different, or simply be one of the best of its type. Service always goes the extra mile and provides significantly more than similarly priced establishments.

Two MICHELIN Keys: an exceptional stay

Somewhere truly unique and exceptional in every way, where a memorable experience is always guaranteed. A hotel of character, personality and charm that’s operated with obvious pride and considerable care. Eye-catching design or architecture, and a real sense of the locale make this an exceptional place to stay.

Three MICHELIN Keys: an extraordinary stay

It’s all about astonishment and indulgence here – this is the ultimate in comfort and service, style and elegance. It is one of the world’s most remarkable and extraordinary hotels and a destination for that trip of a lifetime. All the elements of truly great hospitality are here to ensure any stay will live long in the memory and hearts of travelers.

After celebrating over 1,500 outstanding hotels through its initial Key selections, The MICHELIN Guide now goes a step further in showcasing the very best of global hospitality, with Inspectors currently finalizing this first worldwide selection.

Introducing Four New Special Awards.

In addition to the MICHELIN Keys, The MICHELIN Guide will introduce four Special Awards, recognizing properties for achievements that transcend classic categories, and celebrating excellence and uniqueness in specific hospitality fields:

MICHELIN Architecture & Design Award: Celebrates hotels whose architecture and design inspire unforgettable journeys, and elevate the guest experience through a distinctive aesthetic identity.

MICHELIN Wellness Award: Recognizes properties with pioneering and holistic wellness programs nurturing body, mind, and spirit.

MICHELIN Local Gateway Award: Honors hotels that offer guests immersive connections to their surroundings, evoking the character and spirit of their region.

MICHELIN Opening of the Year Award: Rewards newly opened hotels that have made an exceptional impact on the hospitality landscape within their first year.

Each Special Award will be attributed to one winning property. The winner will be revealed during the Ceremony on October 8th, 2025. Ahead of this, nomination lists (five nominees per award) will be unveiled on the MICHELIN Guide social media and editorial platforms according to the following schedule:

Architecture & Design Award Nominees: August 13th

Wellness Award Nominees: August 27th

Local Gateway Award Nominees: September 10th

Opening of the Year Award Nominees: September 24th

The MICHELIN Guide Hotels Ceremony

The unveiling of the 2025 MICHELIN Keys selection will take place both digitally – across The MICHELIN Guide social media and editorial platforms – and physically during an exclusive Ceremony to be organized in Paris on October 8th, 2025.

Offering a glimpse into timeless culture and exceptional design, The MICHELIN Guide Hotels Ceremony will take place at the spectacular Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, overlooking the Louvre Palace and the Tuileries Garden.

This exclusive professional event will gather a selection of awarded hotels (represented by approximately 300 international hoteliers), Special Award winners, top journalists, and leading industry opinion leaders.

Conceived as an immersive and celebratory occasion, the Ceremony will honor global hospitality cultures, genuine concepts, and remarkable know-how.

