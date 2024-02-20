In 2024, EuroTech ME is expecting an overall business growth of at least 50 %, and to double its number of employees in Saudi Arabia only

Michael Andersen is planning to further invest in regional start-ups and university students

Dubai, UAE: Michael Andersen, Founder and CEO of EuroTech ME, and serial investor in tech start-ups from the region, is sharing his vision for 2024 and why he is making investment in youth a priority on his agenda. Following a successful a 2023 year with a strong increase in revenue and the acquisition of IO21, EuroTech ME is continuing on its steady growth path.

Being one of the leaders in the IT services, AV and security solutions in the region, EuroTech ME is continuously looking for new talent and especially young professionals that can benefit from a dedicated training. Last year, the Youth Council of Dubai Customs drafted their plan for 2024 highlighting goals that are aligned with the overall United Arab Emirates’ vision. The strategy is clear: to empower youth and make them efficient leaders. Michael’s strategy is the same: to empower his employees and help nurture efficient leadership to contribute to the acceleration of innovation.

Also, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to develop the telecommunications and information technology sectors, EuroTech ME is growing its dedicated Saudi-based team to further support modern and creative projects in the country. As an example of its commitment to the region, EuroTech ME has a clear goal to support young Saudi nationals in the fields of information technology, structured cabling and audio-visual solutions, and is constantly searching for new talents to join the growing team. The plan for our EuroTech office in KSA is to focus not only on project delivery, but also managed services and IT support; same approach as in UAE. The initial plan is very much focused on Riyadh, but Michael and his team are also looking to further expand in other places across the country as they have their sights on the likes of Neom, Dammam and other key urban centers in the Kingdom. Additionally, the EuroTech ME team will be attending LEAP 2024 next month in order to deepen relationships in the country.

“Recruiting and providing the right mentorship is a priority to us as an organization in order to bring the right elements to the team and have them grow stronger skills, but it is also a priority to me personally as both a leader and a father. The UAE and Saudi Arabia respectively have a pool of extremely talented individuals, especially when it comes to technical roles. As local companies, it presents a great opportunity to leverage such high-skilled profiles and it is simply our duty to show the way to the next generations by giving them a chance and sharing best-practices with them”, said Michael Andersen, Founder & CEO at EuroTech ME.

EuroTech, specializes in creating cutting-edge technology solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age. From state-of-the-art audiovisual systems to robust IT infrastructure, the mission is to transform workspaces into modern, efficient, and collaborative environments. More information on EuroTech ME here: https://www.eurotechme.com/

About EuroTech ME

EuroTech was founded in 2009 by Michael Andersen, CEO and serial investor for tech start-ups, and it is one of the leaders in IT services, AV, and security solution providers in the Middle East region. At EuroTech ME, we pride ourselves on providing the highest level of quality possible and state-of-the-art results. Our vision is to raise the industry standard through leading by example and constantly exceed our customers' expectations. We have multiple teams that provide a broad range of services and solutions, such as Information Technology, Audiovisual, Security, and Structured Cabling. We also offer ongoing and managed services for these fields. The difference EuroTech brings to the table is our highly skilled, world-class personnel, along with cutting-edge technologies, solutions, integration, and design. We also provide cutting-edge consultancy services, infrastructure designs, supply, deployments, and migrations with the highest quality standards to carry your business into the future. More information at: https://www.eurotechme.com/ and info@eurotechme.com

PR Contact:

Marevak Consulting

info@marevak.com