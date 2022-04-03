Doha, Qatar: MG Qatar is celebrating the Holy month of Ramadan with a suite of offers that will ensure its range of SUVs & family saloons, sports models remain the best value for money motoring in the Middle East.

Running until the 20th May 2022, the MG offer is valid on the legendry SUV MG RX8, the sporty sedan MG GT, and the MG HS. The three cars and full range of MG cars are available at Auto Class Showroom, the authorized Distributor of MG in Qatar, at its showroom on Salwa Road.

Qatari customers can get into a new MG and leverage several benefits including 3 years free service or 60,000 km (whatever comes first), 3 years free registration, 3 years free comprehensive insurance, in addition to special prices on Ziebart services and with the option of no down payment . The MG continues its string legacy with its longest-period warranty that lasts for 6 years or 200,000 km.

Frank Zauner, General Manager, Auto Class Cars said: “We are proud to present this amazing offer on three fascinating cars that are considered the top in their categories. This is our way to extend our congratulations to our clients in Qatar in the Holy Month of Ramadan. Auto Class Cars and MG Qatar will stay committed to the community and offer them tailor-made deals that adds great value to their purchase”.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, said the incentives will be in line with MG’s commitment to providing the best value for money motoring in the region: “As we embark on the Holy month of Ramadan, MG Motor sees this as an opportune time to reward its existing and potential customers with tailored-by-country offers that take into consideration their needs. Despite the challenging market conditions that is affecting a lot of other auto manufactures, our customers can rest assured that our MG distributors will have strong promotions on our MG lineup that will satisfy their needs and demands during this Holly month of Ramadan.

The new Ramadan offers also serve as testament to MG’s performance and strength, as the supply shortage issue continues to be a problem for many companies in the automotive market, leading to higher car prices and no discounts. At MG we are building strong programs for our customers and during this special month. With that, the brand is reinforcing its commitment to put its customers and their peace-of-mind first.”

“Ramadan is a special time of year that brings families together and where everyone enjoys the gift of giving, so it is our intention to help families enjoy both this year with a new car plus some exciting and special gifts tailored to suit each market,” Lee concluded.

Customers can visit the showroom of Auto Class Cars, the authorized Distributor of MG in Qatar, on Salwa road during the Holy Month of Ramadan from Saturday through Thursday, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM and from8:00 PM until 12:00 midnight. The showroom opens on Fridays from 8:00 PM until 12:00 midnight.

About MG:

MG is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 98 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car club in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.