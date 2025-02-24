MG’s commitment to high-quality products, customer-centric service, and strategic partnerships fuels continued growth

Strong results help parent company SAIC Motor surpass 4.6 million global deliveries, driven by innovation, technological reforms, and expanding NEV offerings

MG Motor Middle East enjoyed a record-breaking 2024 by delivering 70,033 vehicles across the GCC, Levant and Morocco, highlighting the British-born brand’s continuing rise as one of the region’s leading automotive manufacturers. This milestone mirrored the global achievements of the brand’s parent company, SAIC Motor, which reported 4.639 million units in terminal deliveries worldwide and record New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sales.

The strong regional results were fueled by robust performances in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates. Leading the charge, the Kingdom recorded 24,500 MG sales, further solidifying its position as a key market. The appointment of Jiad Modern Motors, a subsidiary of the Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company, as MG’s new distributor in Saudi Arabia, further reinforced the brand’s long-term commitment to the country. Meanwhile, the UAE followed with 12,900 sales, marking a 29% increase over 2023. Across the GCC, MG achieved a 10% overall sales growth, underscoring its successful formula of stylish design, advanced safety features, and strong value for money.

Behind MG’s dynamic growth stands SAIC Motor’s strategy of deepening reform and accelerating technological innovation. The company made significant progress in NEV development, alongside the advancement of its “Seven Technological Pillars,” further strengthening its global research and development footprint. A key driver of MG’s success in the region has been the introduction of seven new models in the past year, catering to a broad spectrum of consumer preferences. These include internal combustion engine vehicles such as the MG Whale, MG3, MG5, MG 7, and RX9, alongside groundbreaking electric models like the Cyberster and MG4 Electric. By leveraging SAIC Motor’s extensive resources, MG continues to deliver cutting-edge vehicles tailored to Middle Eastern markets, blending innovation with performance and value.

In the second half of 2024, parent company SAIC Motor recorded six consecutive months of sales growth. Self-owned brands under the SAIC umbrella, including MG, contributed 2.408 million units for the year. This synergy benefits MG Middle East by offering greater access to advanced platforms and emerging EV and hybrid technologies, which remain a focus area for the region’s future mobility needs.



Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, said: “These latest results underscore our long-term commitment to offering customers in the Middle East high-quality vehicles and exceptional service. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, in particular, have been pivotal to our success, showing a strong appetite for MG’s combination of modern design, advanced safety, and value. At a global level, SAIC Motor’s strategy around innovation and reform has provided us with the tools to adapt quickly in a competitive market.”

A cornerstone of MG’s expansion has been its focus on customer satisfaction, including maintaining a comprehensive parts supply chain and cultivating a robust distributor network. In 2024, the brand introduced new showrooms and service centers across the Middle East, streamlining aftersales care for a rapidly growing customer base. Strengthening its commitment to seamless service, MG also expanded its parts distribution capabilities with the opening of a second spare parts warehouse in Jeddah. Spanning 5,260 square meters, the new facility enhances efficiency and ensures faster delivery of essential components across the region. Looking ahead, strategic collaborations, investment in local workforce training, and NEV technology rollouts remain key priorities for the brand.

As MG Motor Middle East gears up for 2025, it remains committed to bridging the gap between tradition and modernity—honouring its British heritage while embracing cutting-edge innovation.

-Ends-

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards, and achievements throughout the past 100 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

Press contacts

Adel Al-Sharie

Performance Communications

Email : adel@performancecomms.com