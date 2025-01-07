Prices to start at USD 21,600 (excluding VAT) for the new MG HS.

A sporty mid-size SUV tailored for younger buyers valuing style, performance, and control

Combines luxurious interiors with cutting-edge technology, including dual 12.3-inch HD screens and a BOSE premium audio system

Featuring advanced safety systems delivering 5-star Euro NCAP safety standards and level 2 ADAS

Builds on the legacy of the award-winning first-generation MG HS, named Middle East Car of the Year

MG Motor has announced the launch of the new MG HS, an exceptional mid-size SUV that redefines style, performance and technology in the sector. Building on the success of the first-generation MG HS, which was voted Middle East Car of the Year by a panel of industry experts in 2020, the new model is now available across the GCC, Iraq, and Jordan. The new MG HS brings a bold new vision to the segment, building further on its international success.

The new MG HS offers exceptional value for money, with prices starting from USD 21,600 (excluding VAT). With its sporty design and advanced features, the new MG HS is perfect for younger buyers seeking passion, drive and control in their everyday adventures.

The new MG HS is designed to stand out in the competitive mid-size SUV segment, offering a perfect balance of style, performance, and technology. Its five-star Euro NCAP safety rating highlights MG’s commitment to safety, with the Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) providing added convenience and protection. Safety is further enhanced with features such as Intelligent Cruise Control, Automated Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, and Blind Spot Information System. The vehicle includes a 360-degree HD camera, front and rear parking sensors, and up to six airbags, ensuring maximum occupant security.

Under the bonnet, the new MG HS offers two powerful and efficient engine options. Drivers can choose between a 1.5T powerplant, delivering 173 hp with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, or the 2.0T engine, producing 231 hp with a 9-speed automatic transmission. These engines, coupled with superior handling dynamics and enhanced NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) levels, make every drive smooth, responsive, and exhilarating. The sporty three-spoke squaricle steering wheel adds a touch of dynamism, ensuring an engaging driving experience that matches the SUV’s bold character.

Visually, the MG HS is a masterpiece of modern design. Its striking ‘Hunting Eye’ LED headlights and ‘The Shard’ full-length LED taillights lend it a confident and sophisticated look. Inside, the cabin combines high quality materials with cutting-edge technology. Dual 12.3-inch HD screens provide a fully immersive digital cockpit experience, while the premium BOSE audio system with eight speakers delivers crystal-clear sound. Convenience features such as dual-zone air conditioning, rain-sensing wipers, a wireless phone charger, and seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration further benefit the driving experience.

Practicality meets elegance in the MG HS, with a power tailgate and a versatile cargo capacity of up to 1,397 litres, making it perfect for family adventures and weekend getaways. The electronic panoramic roof invites natural light into the cabin, creating a spacious and airy feel, while memory functions for the driver’s seat and mirrors add a personalised touch. By delivering a winning combination of utility, performance, and affordability, the MG HS offers unparalleled value for young professionals and families.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, remarked: "The new MG HS represents the next step in our journey to redefine the mid-size SUV experience. Designed with the needs of young, ambitious drivers in mind, it combines passion, power, and practicality. If buyers are looking for a reliable SUV which is both sporty and stylish, the MG HS delivers on all fronts, making it a game-changer in the segment."

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards, and achievements throughout the past 100 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

