High levels of refinement and user-friendliness, providing an economical, practical, intelligent, and stylish driving option.

Advanced safety features including the DP EPS Electronic Steering System, One Box Brake System, and Zero Thermal Runaway Battery Protection.

Middle East: MG Motor Middle East has announced the launch of the all-new MG4 Electric, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s journey towards a sustainable automotive future and further diversifying its lineup in the region. With a starting price of USD 26,150 (excl. VAT), MG4 Electric, a state-of-the-art electric model, is set to redefine the Electric Vehicle (EV) ownership experience in the Middle East with its innovative technology, impressive performance, striking design, and affordability.

The Middle East will see three variants of the MG4 Electric— COM, LUX and XPOWER—as the model provides flexibility to meet diverse customer preferences. The COM model offers a range of up to 465 km WLTP with a 51 kWh battery, while the LUX variant extends the range to 530 km WLTP with a 64 kWh battery. The top-of-the-line LUX version boasts an impressive range of 530 km WLTP with a 77 kWh battery, ensuring that drivers can go the distance without compromise. Finally, the XPOWER performance model would cover up to 400 km WLTP.

The MG4 Electric has already earned multiple awards and titles worldwide by well-known motoring experts from around the globe. The model was named “Bargain of the Year” during the Top Gear Awards, as well as the “Best Value Electric Car”, “Car of the Year”, and “Reader’s Favourite Electric Car” by the DrivingElectric magazine. Additionally, the MG4 Electric has earned the titles of “Best Small Family Car”, “Best Value Car” and “Electrifying.com Overall Car of the Year” by Electrifying.com. Scottish Car of the Year Awards saw the MG4 Electric earn the title of “Best EV under £40,000”, whilst the reviewers of carwow named the model “Car of the Year”.

The exterior of the MG4 Electric features an array of sophisticated design elements, including a carbon fibre effect diffuser, “Twin Aero” rear spoiler, and high-tech U-shaped headlights. The aerodynamic design not only enhances the vehicle’s aesthetic appeal but also improves its overall performance and stability. The MG4 Electric is available in a variety of vibrant colours, including a special green exterior exclusive to the XPOWER version.

Inside, the MG4 Electric offers a minimalist and spacious cabin, featuring a floating console with integrated technology. The interior design emphasizes simplicity and user-friendliness, with high-tech features such as a wireless phone charger, hi-tech shift selector, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen. The "Less is More" design philosophy ensures a pure and open cabin space, enhancing the overall driving experience.

The MG4 Electric is derived from the brand’s new 100% Electric Modular Scalable Platform, delivering a unique combination of agility and energy efficiency. The vehicle's design concept, "Energetic Agile," integrates trendy elements with cutting-edge technology to provide a dynamic and vibrant impression. With its high levels of refinement and user-friendliness, the MG4 Electric stands out as an economical, practical, intelligent, and stylish choice for discerning drivers.

The MG4 Electric also boasts a robust set of safety configurations, including the DP EPS Electronic Steering System, One Box Brake System, and Zero Thermal Runaway Battery Protection. Its high-strength body and advanced MG Pilot System ensure maximum safety for all occupants. Moreover, the MG4 Electric has been tested at various levels rigorously. Ten continuous mechanical impacts in each direction showcased crash and high voltage safety for the drivers and passengers, while the electric switch durability test was carried over more than 70,000 cycles to ensure a reliable electric function.

Performance-wise, the MG4 Electric is equipped with a high-performance rear-wheel drive system, providing stable acceleration and enhanced traction for a superior cornering experience. The vehicle offers multiple driving modes—Standard, Sport, Custom, Snow, and Eco—allowing drivers to tailor their driving experience to suit different road conditions and personal preferences.

The MG4 Electric also features a suite of intelligent technologies, including a 10.25-inch floating infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, and comprehensive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). These technologies enhance convenience, connectivity, and safety, providing a seamless driving experience. The MG Pilot system, equipped with multiple cameras and high-perception radars, constantly monitors the surrounding environment to proactively support the driver in handling various driving situations.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, commented: “The Middle East is adapting quickly for a future of sustainable mobility, and as we always aim to be at the forefront of automotive advancements, the all-new MG4 Electric is another element that ticks multiple boxes for MG, our customers, and the Middle East. Not only are we offering customers an affordable, economical, high-value-for-money model, we are also helping the customers in the region adapt to the changing automotive landscape whilst also diversifying our product portfolio further.”

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 100 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

Press contacts

Adel Al-Sharie

Performance Communications

Email : adel@performancecomms.com