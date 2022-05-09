Ma’ameer, Kingdom of Bahrain: MG Motor Bahrain - Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of MG Motor in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently announced that it will extend its special Ramadan offers, which include a suite of exclusive benefits on its range of SUVs and family saloons until May 31, 2022.

During the promotion, MG customers will be able to enjoy many special and exclusive incentives offered by MG Motor Bahrain - Zayani Motors, granting them the opportunity to benefit from exclusive advantages with every purchase, including free insurance and registration, free Huper Optik window tinting, free rustproofing, free VAT and free service for three years or 60,000 kms.

Moreover, customers can avail an exclusive free warranty for six years or 200,000 kms (whichever comes first). All MG models and prices are available on www.mg-bahrain.com, which also enables visitors to select their new MG in a simple and modern manner, book a test drive appointment, and view the most suitable financing plans for them and among other online services.

The extension of the exclusive Ramadan offers comes as an opportunity to reward MG Motor Bahrain existing and potential customers with tailored offers that take into consideration their needs. As part of its constant strive to maintain its prominent position as one of the leaders in the Kingdom’s automotive scene, MG Motor Bahrain is keen to annually provide its clients with valuable promotions, and the best deals and privileges.

For more information call MG Motor Bahrain – Zayani Motors on 17 703703. Stay tuned to MG.Bahrain on Facebook, mg_bah on Instagram or MG_Bahrain on Twitter, for the latest offers and updates. Terms and conditions apply.

About Zayani Motors:

Established in 1994, Zayani Motors has come a long successful way with its continuous progress to fulfill its goals that the management had envisioned and meticulously set 20 years ago. Zayani Motors has and will always aim at providing the best quality products and services from the automotive industry to its commercial and non-commercial clients.

About MG:

MG is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 97 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car club in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.