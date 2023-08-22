Through the utilisation of the MG Cyberster’s sophisticated hardware and software, the Cyber OS creates a truly rich driving experience

Highly anticipated MG Cyberster scheduled to arrive to Middle East markets in summer 2024

Middle East: MG Motor’s highly anticipated two-door pure electric sports car, the MG Cyberster, with its specially designed Cyber OS smart cockpit system, clinched the prestigious and globally recognised "iF DESIGN AWARD" in the product user experience category. Jointly designed by SAIC Motor Design Center and Banma Zhixing design team for electric sports cars, the Cyber OS was selected from thousands of global entries.

Inspired by MG’s proud racing heritage, MG Cyberster, the brand’s first all-electric roadster, combines traditional British sports-car design with a modern cabin, elevated by the Cyber OS. Designed ‘for driving and fun’, the Cyber OS creates a rich driving experience through the triple screen smart cockpit system. It fully utilises the Unreal Engine, the world’s leading gaming engine, to create 3D real-time renders of the vehicle and intuitively displaying the road driving environment, providing a completely interactive experience for drivers. Making use of the MG Cyberster’s screens, the CyberOS provides multiple built-in display models to satisfy multiple individual needs, such as the Super Sport mode, the clean and pure minimalist modes, and the next generation driving assistance view.

Recognising the unique sitting position of a sports car, where the driver sits further away from the screen, the MG Cyberster’s innovate yoke steering wheel took its inspiration from gaming. Through the utilisation of joysticks and buttons, it both makes the driving experience fun while providing a novel method to control the three screens that displays all the driver information, infotainment controls and driver-assistance technology.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East and North Africa commented: “The Cyber OS’ win of the renowned 2023 “iF DESIGN AWARD” is the latest example of how we at MG are continuing to innovate and elevate global driving experiences. As one of our most anticipated vehicles globally and to the region, the MG Cyberster represents our unwavering commitment to spearheading the evolution of electric mobility. With its futuristic design, unparalleled interactivity, and superior engineering, the MG Cyberster is poised to become a defining icon, joining MG’s pantheon of two-seater sports cars.” Set to arrive in the Middle East in the summer of 2024, the MG Cyberster will be joining MG’s rich history of exciting, engaging convertible sports cars.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the “iF DESIGN AWARD", organised by the Hannover Industrial Design Forum, the oldest industrial design organisation in Germany. It is famous for its independent, rigorous and reliable award concepts and is an internationally recognised prestigious organisation in the field of contemporary industrial design. This year, it brought together more than 11,000 entries across 56 countries, with 132 global design experts serving as the jury.

