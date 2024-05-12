The MG 7 offers cutting-edge race mode capabilities, complemented by luxurious details including a sleek aerodynamic design and integrated motorsport seats

Available in both 1.5L and 2.0L Turbo petrol engines, offering drivers a powerful and an immersive driving experience, backed by a generous 6-year/200,000 km manufacturer’s warranty

12 May 2024 (Ma’ameer, Kingdom of Bahrain): Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of MG Motor in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of its all-new MG 7 sedan in Bahrain. Representing a significant expansion of the British-born brand’s car line-up, the MG 7 exudes sophistication with its striking design, cutting-edge technology, and performance-driven features. Equipped with a choice of 1.5L and 2.0L Turbo petrol engines. The all-new MG 7 promises an exhilarating driving experience and will be available to customers across the Kingdom, from May 2024.

Prices for the new MG 7 start from BD8,500*, ensuring the new model offers remarkable value for its class while combining economy, style, and performance with innovative features. The MG 7 introduces to the MG lineup the first-ever large sedan, meticulously engineered for precision and elegance. It is complemented by a streamlined aerodynamic design that ensures it stands out on the road, while seamlessly merging sophistication with style. Elevating its appearance even further, the top three models feature sporty red callipers and 19-inch wheels, enhancing the vehicle's dynamic look.

The eye-catching design elements continue inside the cabin where you are greeted with Storm Eye integrated motorsport seats, meticulously designed for ergonomic support. The top trim model features seats crafted with luxury silk Napa leather, microfibre suede, and European textured piping for added sophistication and an elevated feel. The driver's seat offers convenient 6-way electric adjustment for personalised comfort and ease of manoeuvre.

This level of comfort extends to the driving capabilities of the MG 7, with features that have been designed to elevate the experience behind the wheel. Depending on the trim, drivers can enjoy features including a speed dial and super sport mode button conveniently located on the steering wheel, providing an immersive X-mode racing experience tailored for precision driving. Its 10.25-inch front screen complemented by a 12.3-inch infotainment display caters for an immersive drive. The top-tier model comes equipped with a premium Bose sound system, featuring 9 speakers and central point virtual sound technology allowing for an exceptional listener experience.

In addition to its technological features, the MG 7 offers a wide range of active safety features, ensuring peace of mind on the road for all occupants. Among the advanced driver-assistance systems available, depending on the model, are Front Collision Warning, Emergency Lane Keep System, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The 1.5L Turbo MG 7 features a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, offering 188 HP. Coming in DEL and STD trims, the STD trim is equipped with a PVC foaming steering wheel and rear cameras, while the DEL boasts a leather steering wheel and a 360-degree camera. The DEL model also offers a panoramic sunroof, which can be adjusted using the smart key.

On the other hand, the 2.0L Turbo variant comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission, providing seamless power delivery. Available in COM and G.DEL trims, the 2.0L variant offers 261 HP. The G.DEL trim includes a panoramic sunroof, also operable via the smart key with the added convenience of an electric tailgate function and an active retractable tail fin, enhancing its sporty appearance. The COM trim features a leather steering wheel, while the G.DEL offers a premium Napa Leather wheel. Additionally, the COM model is equipped with a rear-view camera, whereas the highest trim G.DEL model features a 360-degree camera for enhanced visibility.

On this occasion, Mr. Rizwan Tariq, General Manager of Zayani Motors, said: “We are thrilled to introduce the all-new MG 7 sedan to the Kingdom of Bahrain, offering our customers a luxury driving experience like no other. With its cutting-edge technology, striking design, and powerful engines, the MG 7 promises to redefine the standards of elegance and performance in the automotive industry. We are confident that this bold arrival will captivate car buyers and elevate their driving experience to new heights. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our showroom to experience the MG 7 firsthand and witness the legacy of MG Motor come to life in Bahrain."

On his part, Mr. Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, said: "In response to evolving customer preferences, we've expanded our offering with the introduction of the first-ever large sedan from MG Motor equipped with sports features. This reflects our commitment to providing a car that excels on the road and embodies a state-of-the-art look and feel. The MG 7 perfectly blends advanced driving features and a sleek style, making it the ideal choice for customers seeking a dynamic driving experience."

Additionally, customers can avail the exclusive free warranty for six years or 200,000 kms (whichever comes first). More details about the MG 7 are available on www.mg-bahrain.com, which also enables you to book a test drive appointment and view the most suitable financing plans for you, or you can simply call the showroom on 17 703703. Available in MG Motor showrooms in Ma’ameer from May 2024.

