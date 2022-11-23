Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Meydan Free Zone, the award-winning free zone built for business and designed for life, has launched an initiative titled Grow from Dubai to reinforce Dubai's position as a trade hub across the region. The blueprint and logo for the much-anticipated concept were unveiled by Hamed Ahli, the Head of the Free Zone, in the presence of Channel Partners at the Meydan Hotel, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, on November 22, 2022.

Putting forth a clear road map to attract investors and support entrepreneurs and SMEs, experts predict great things for Grow from Dubai. This brand-new concept from Meydan Free Zone is designed to welcome foreign entrepreneurs and investors and optimize their business processes by providing an end-to-end business solution through a one-stop digital platform partnering with stakeholders.

Towards these objectives, the framework aligns with national goals and international commitments relating to advancing sustainable economic expansion, developing an entrepreneurial ecosystem, deploying innovative solutions, stimulating private sector investment, and responsibly promoting the country's overall growth.

According to the International Monetary Fund, UAE's economy is expected to grow significantly in comparison to the Arabian Gulf by 2023. The UAE economy will expand by 4.2% in 2023, outperforming the economies of Saudi Arabia (3.7%), Bahrain (3%), Oman (4.1%), Kuwait (2.6%), and Qatar (2.4%) to become the fastest-growing in the Arabian Gulf.

Over the past few years, Meydan Free Zone has launched several unique initiatives to attract foreign direct investment and expatriates to boost the country's competitiveness. "Over the last 50 years, the UAE has transformed its economy into an advanced and competitive global market, thanks to the government's comprehensive development plans and visionary strategies. Grow from Dubai aims to maximize the contribution of business and digital commerce activities for the regional economy." Hamed Ahli, Head of Free Zone, said.

Grow from Dubai integrates Logistics, Finance, Regulatory, and marketplace infrastructures with several key services, including company setup, instant bank account, visas and residency, customs codes, import and export services, e-commerce, and digital payment gateways. Users can log in from anywhere worldwide, access services, select their requirements, pay online, and then receive the license right away. The Platform as a service (PaaS) model, with the Meydan Pay, Meydan Commerce, and Marketplace, helps anyone begin their journey from the comfort of their home or smartphone.

It's built for dreamers and designed for achievers! Up-and-coming start-up entrepreneurs seeking opportunities can Grow from Dubai at Meydan Free Zone. As the only 24/7 digital free zone, it is a paperless environment, with all trade licenses and payments made through its secure customer portal.

There is no better place in Dubai to grow than the Meydan Free Zone, where entrepreneurs can choose from a variety of Business License Activities and have the convenience of Flexi Desks at the world-class Meydan Hotel. Whilst overlooking a copious amount of golf courses, tennis clubs and restaurants, the free zone is a central hub for bustling business activity and optimum productivity. Furthermore, the Free Zone offers entrepreneurs a Pay-As-You-Go model that allows them to Grow from Dubai. With the eCom-enabled customizable Cost Calculator, businesses can design a license tailored to their needs. Even more compelling would be the competitive prices offered by Meydan Free Zone, backed by seasoned business advisors experienced in free-zone practices.

Besides licensing and visas, the Free Zone also encompasses a broader community that aids everyday living. Entrepreneurs can live, work and play in a diverse urban environment featuring schools, clinics, restaurants, and parks, revel in the splendour of the Meydan racecourse, do business on the golf course or clinch a deal on the tennis court, or more. In a nutshell, the Meydan Free Zone offers an all-inclusive environment to Grow from Dubai.

About Hamed Ahli, Head of Free Zone

Hamed Ahli leads Meydan Free Zone as Head of Free Zone with over 15 years of experience leading teams in client-facing roles. He is a highly skilled manager with a demonstrated record of working in the logistics and supply chain industries.

Upon graduating from Al Ghurair University, Ahli earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing; he then continued his education at the University of Wollongong in Australia, where he earned a Master's degree in International Business.

Being an adept problem solver, Ahli contributed significantly to maintaining client relations and managing and finding solutions to complex issues during his 13-year career with JAFZA. He established an innovative recovery section for the company by managing overdue receivables. Ahli received the Excellence Team Award in 2018 for his exceptional contribution to SP worldwide. Aside from being a convergent thinker, Ahli generated a unique idea during his time at Dubai Healthcare City, which led GHCC to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

His role at Meydan Free Zone defines him as a frontier in creating a sustainable environment for forward-thinking entrepreneurs, with a vision to make entrepreneurship accessible and build a world-class digital ecosystem at Meydan Free Zone.

Under the stewardship of Hamed Ahli, Meydan Free Zone continues to promote Dubai as a trade hub across the region, maximizing the contribution of entrepreneurship and digital commerce-related activities to the local economy. Being the only 100% digital, award-winning free zone in Dubai, the Meydan Free Zone welcomes investors and assists entrepreneurs and SMEs in their efforts to 'Grow from Dubai'.