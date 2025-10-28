Vision AI specialist METSAKUUR Inc. announced that it successfully showcased its advanced facial recognition AI technologies at GITEX Global 2025, held from October 13 to 17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, attracting significant attention from global buyers and industry professionals.

At the exhibition, METSAKUUR Inc. demonstrated a suite of AI-based security and authentication solutions, including its Internal System Access Control Solution, Mobile ID Solution, and Online Test Monitoring Service. Its anti-spoofing technology, 100% accuracy rate, and ultra-fast processing speed capable of identifying 1 in 10 million individuals in just 0.06 seconds impressed visitors and highlighted the company’s verified technological excellence.

During the event, METSAKUUR Inc. signed multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with international companies such as QROWNTECH (Lebanon) and GFB Solutions (Bahrain), both of which conduct global business operations based in the Middle East.

METSAKUUR Inc. is also in discussions with several European firms to establish joint project collaborations. Additionally, representatives from local financial institutions, government agencies, and educational organizations visited the booth to review real-world application cases and expressed interest in adopting METSAKUUR’s technology.

Yoon Ho-sik, Vice President of METSAKUUR Inc. stated, “GITEX Global 2025 was an important stage for METSAKUUR to present its facial recognition AI technology on a global scale. We received multiple partnership inquiries across finance, public, and education sectors, which we believe will serve as a foundation for expanding into the Middle Eastern and European markets.”

Moving forward, METSAKUUR plans to leverage the outcomes of this exhibition to promote the global adoption of Korean AI (‘K-AI’) technology and will continue expanding its facial recognition–based digital identity solutions across government, financial, and educational sectors worldwide.

Media Contact

Company: METSAKUUR Inc.

Contact: Jeong Sil, Kim

Email: jskim@metsakuur.com

Site: https://metsakuur.com/

Country : South Korea