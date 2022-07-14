Agency expects to double the number of offices by end of 2022

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In line with the phenomenal growth in the UAE’s real estate market, Metropolitan Premium Properties, part of the Metropolitan Group, announced the opening of new offices in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah in Q4 this year.

The new office locations are in addition to the offices it opened earlier this year in Dubai located at Business Bay and Emaar Business Park totalling 30,000sqf. The full-service real estate agency will also open a boutique office later this year in Palm Jumeirah that will cater to ultra-luxury properties i.e., properties ranging from AED 20m and above.

MPP has experienced a record first half of the year with the agency already reaching its 2021 FY year revenue in the first six months of 2022. Through the first half of the year, the agency is also consistently ranked in the top three best-performing agencies with the Select Group (first place in H1), Sobha (first place in Q2), Serenia (first place for Palma Holding), Damac (second place in H1), Emaar (second place in Q1), Dubai Holding and Meraas (top three in H1) and Nakheel (top 10 in H1).

Nikita Kuznetsov, Partner Metropolitan Group and CEO of Metropolitan Premium Properties, said: “As the real estate market continues to thrive, we are delighted to be expanding our presence in the UAE with the opening of our offices in Dubai and later this year in the Northern Emirates. We look forward to bringing our unmatched marketing power, level of service and solutions to our customers as we continue to raise the bar for our industry.”

MPP has also expanded its team with several key appointments to keep pace with its growing ambitions. A total of six heads of divisions have already joined the organization in 2022 with a further three more to be hired before the end of the year. The company is targeting a head count of 450 by the end of this year with a growing focus on hiring agents with experience in the luxury segment.

As a certified Great Plate to Work™, the agency is investing in Performance Support, rather than traditional training, to create an inclusive and supportive operating environment. . MPP has introduced a comprehensive new joiner induction experience, from day one of joining, supported by ongoing coaching and skills programs offering practical learning experiences and support tools based on high performer insights. Programs include First Contact and Sales Process, both acutely focused on delighting clients and growing performance.

These training programs and a supportive senior management team have resulted in Metropolitan achieving a world-class 96% retention rate of employees in 2021 and went on to become the first-ever real estate agency in UAE to be accredited as a Great Place to Work, Top 10 Best Employer 2022 UAE; as well as being recognized as a Top Employer for Millennials 2022 in the GCC.

In addition to MPP in Dubai the Group also includes Metropolitan Capital Real Estate in Abu Dhabi, Luxury Immobilien GmbH, a real estate agency in Vienna and Metropolitan Consulting FZE, providing personal and business legal services in the UAE.