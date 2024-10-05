Dubai, United Arab Emirates: METRO BRAZIL, the leading e-commerce platform for luxury Brazilian shapewear in the Middle East, proudly announces its partnership with the Saudi Cancer Foundation in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout October, METRO BRAZIL will donate 5% of all sales from its Post-Surgery Line to the Saudi Cancer Foundation, reinforcing its commitment to breast surgery survivors and advancing breast cancer awareness.

The Post-Surgery Line, endorsed by globally renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Edgar Lopez, favorite choice among celebrities in Brazil, features 25 specialized items designed to aid recovery from various plastic surgeries, including breast, face, leg, and abdominal procedures. This collection provides essential comfort and support, empowering breast surgery survivors to navigate their recovery with confidence and ease.

"Pinktober is a global movement dedicated to raising awareness and promoting the fight against breast cancer. By supporting this cause, METRO BRAZIL aims to contribute to the well-being of women in the Middle East and beyond," said Alaa Kara Ali, CEO of METRO BRAZIL. "Our partnership with the Saudi Cancer Foundation reflects our ongoing dedication to women's health and well-being. Together, we can make a greater impact in the lives of survivors by providing essential recovery aids and amplifying breast cancer awareness."

The Saudi Cancer Foundation, a leading charity in Saudi Arabia, is committed to helping breast cancer patients through early detection, education, and recovery programs. METRO BRAZIL’s contribution from the sales of its Post-Surgery Line will help fund these vital initiatives

To honor Pinktober, METRO BRAZIL is pledging 5% of all Post-Surgery Line sales in October to the Saudi Cancer Foundation. This donation will significantly aid the foundation's mission by supporting critical programs for breast cancer patients and survivors, including initiatives for early detection, education, and recovery.

"Through this initiative, we aim to contribute significantly to the broader fight against breast cancer," added Alaa Kara Ali. "We hope our efforts will help provide crucial support for those undergoing recovery and contribute to the advancement of breast cancer care."

About METRO BRAZIL

METRO BRAZIL is a premier luxury e-commerce platform for Brazilian shapewear, seamlessly blending Brazilian elegance with Middle Eastern sophistication. Founded in 2017, the brand is celebrated for its commitment to exceptional quality and innovative design. METRO BRAZIL's shapewear combines superior craftsmanship with advanced textile technology to offer unparalleled comfort and style. Known for its inclusive sizing and attention to regional needs, METRO BRAZIL empowers women with shapewear that enhances their natural beauty while ensuring maximum support and confidence.

About Saudi Cancer Foundation

The Saudi Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness, educating the public, and providing support to breast cancer patients and survivors. Through its various programs, the foundation seeks to improve the quality of life for individuals affected by breast cancer and to promote early detection and treatment.

Media Contact

Adnan Munawar

Empyre Communications

E adnan@empyrecommunications.com