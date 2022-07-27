Residential real estate developer will utilise technology to further streamline the delivery of its housing portfolio in the United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Metrical Developments, a multi-award-winning development company, has selected Yardi® to enhance the end-to-end real estate process from construction and financial management to unit sales.



The company will implement solutions from Yardi's Residential Suite. These solutions will help control costs, track budgets, improve forecasts for development projects and help streamline the lead-to-owner sales management process to its landlord and investor client base. The company will also standardise its core financial management on the platform.



"Yardi's cloud-based solution will enable us to oversee our entire development to sales operations through a single platform," said Islam Zeyada, CEO of Metrical Real Estate Development. "By doing so, we will see further efficiencies by streamlining the end-to-end process, access better insights and provide an enhanced service to our clients."



"Yardi technology will help Metrical Developments digitise the construction to sale operation in a single solution that is designed to simplify processes, automate complexities and help aid growth," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "We're excited to work with Metrical Developments and are delighted that Yardi continues to further help companies with their real estate digitisation strategies across the Middle East."



About Metrical Developments

Metrical Real Estate Development was founded with the vision to create the future of communities within major cities worldwide with innovative and exciting new build projects, whilst ensuring valuable incentives and packages for its residents and investors.



Metrical develops properties that are highly creative and artistically distinctive in nature, which combine the essence of life and art within homes. The company creates affordable housing with the highest levels of quality and design that is built to last. For more information, visit metricaldevelopments.com.



About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

