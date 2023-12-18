Metric, an AI based financial intelligence app for small and medium sized businesses announced their integration with banks in the UAE. This integration will enable Metric users to connect their bank accounts to the app and automate their finances, saving them time, and eliminating the hassle of manual data entry.

“Making business decisions blindsighted is a thing of the past. Now, businesses are becoming more and more data driven. While this holds true for larger corporations, there has been a missing piece in the puzzle when it comes to the small and medium sized businesses.” said Meenah. “Metric aims to equip small businesses with the right tools to harness data driven decision-making and this integration is a big leap in that direction.” she added.

The integration empowers Metric users[1] with the following new capabilities:

Automated data entry:

“Manual data entry is one of the biggest pain points for founders of small and medium sized businesses.” said Omar, the CPO of Metric. This integration solves that challenge at the root. Metric automatically enters income and expense data from your connected bank account, eliminating the need for manual data entry.

Metric allows you to quickly sync your financial data. The moment you send or receive money through your bank, your transactions will be displayed in Metric. This enables founders to always have an up-to-date view of their finances.

Founders want to be on top of their numbers these days. They can now do it by keeping an eye on their bank balance in real time and drive decisions accordingly.

The integration will help reconcile business finances with the bank accounts instantly. This will eliminate the long cycle time of reconciliation and always show accurate financial data.

"We are super excited to announce this integration as it will be a game changer, especially for small and medium sized businesses.," said Meenah Tariq, the CEO of Metric. "This integration is a major step forward in our mission to empower businesses to automate their finances. By providing our users with real-time financial data and insights, we’ve taken another leap towards helping business owners make better decisions and grow their businesses more efficiently."

The integration process is incredibly swift, taking less than three minutes, and your financial data will begin to flow. The integration is live in the Metric for all users. You can download Metric from the google play store and integrate your bank in minutes.