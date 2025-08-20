Company Begins Operations with a Residential–Hospitality–Commercial Compound in East Cairo

Cairo, Egypt – In a move that reflects the strength of Arab economic ties and reinforces regional investment integration, Methaq Arab Group for Real Estate Development and Investment (MAG) announced the launch of its first project in Egypt — a landmark development in East Cairo with initial investments estimated at EGP 60 billion.

The group, established with Emirati expertise and Saudi–Egyptian capital, emphasized during a press conference that its presence in Egypt is not just a geographic expansion but a strategic step to transfer accumulated Gulf market experience into the Egyptian real estate sector — one of the most dynamic and attractive markets in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Amoudi, Chairman of the Board, expressed his pride in being part of Egypt’s development journey, stating:

“The Egyptian market is one of the largest in the region, with real and sustainable demand. We are proud to contribute to this important stage of Egypt’s economic growth. Our projects will meet customer aspirations and help create high-quality integrated urban communities.”

Dr. Nour El-Sorougy, Board Member, Regional CEO, and official spokesperson of the group, highlighted that the Egyptian–Emirati alliance within the company is designed to achieve strong success by offering world-class real estate products. He added:

“We bring more than 10 years of experience in Abu Dhabi, where we have developed over 25 successful projects. Today, we are entering Egypt to replicate those successes in a market defined by strong demand and continuous growth. Our first project — a residential, hospitality, and commercial compound in East Cairo — comes with initial investments of EGP 60 billion.”

Abdel Aziz Farhat, General Manager of Methaq Arab Group, underlined that the group’s entry into Egypt reflects the strength of Arab cooperation among Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia:

“We are a unified Arab entity that combines Emirati expertise with Saudi–Egyptian investment, aiming to deliver innovative solutions to the Egyptian market. We focus on quality and transparency and have chosen the right timing to enter what is widely recognized as the region’s most promising market — especially under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who is building a modern Egypt.”

Farhat added that the project represents a true model of Arab integration, merging Emirati development expertise, Saudi–Egyptian financial backing, and Egypt’s promising investment environment — factors that together ensure the project’s success and set new standards for urban development in the region.

Eng. Mohamed Talaat, CEO of Mohamed Talaat Architects, revealed that the project’s design will blend Arab heritage and Egyptian civilization with the latest concepts of modern design and sustainability:

“We are working on projects in both Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and we believe that Egypt–Gulf cooperation yields powerful outcomes. Our goal is to deliver a landmark project in East Cairo that prioritizes sustainability and applies the latest construction technologies.”

Dr. Hany El-Zayat, CEO of HZ Consulting Group, confirmed that the development will adopt the latest construction technologies and global safety standards, while ensuring flexibility for future expansion and reuse. He stressed that environmental sustainability will be a key element throughout all phases of implementation.

Bassem El-Sherbiny, CEO of Etqan Consultancy (Egypt), explained that the partnership with Methaq Arab Group was established after more than a year of in-depth market studies:

“We are very pleased with our experience with Methaq Arab Group. Egypt is a promising country full of opportunities, and the real estate sector is experiencing a strong boom. Our new project is being planned with rigorous attention to detail to guarantee success.”

Eng. Haitham Leithy, Head of Project Management at the group, pointed out that the project aims to introduce a new and distinctive real estate product to the Egyptian market, focusing on quality of life at competitive prices and high standards — made possible through collaboration with strong and trusted partners.

The group concluded its press conference by emphasizing that its upcoming East Cairo project is not just another traditional development, but a strategic initiative to build a joint Arab entity capable of competing both regionally and globally.

The company stressed that Emirati expertise, combined with Saudi–Egyptian investment, reflects a unified vision to support Egypt’s urban and economic development. The project is designed to serve as a comprehensive real estate model that balances profitability, quality of life, and environmental sustainability — in line with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s vision of building a “New Republic” founded on comprehensive development, and in alignment with Egypt Vision 2030 for a sustainable future that meets the aspirations of future generations.