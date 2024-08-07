Dubai, United Arab Emirates - MetaTrust Labs, a leading provider of Web3 AI security tools, and ChainSwap, a multi-chain decentralised exchange (DEX), announced a strategic partnership supported by a million-dollar agreement and the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU). This partnership aims to enhance cross-chain financial privacy technology in a collaborative effort between the two industry innovators.

ChainSwap, renowned for its pioneering cross-chain exchange protocol, prioritises security and privacy protection. By partnering with MetaTrust Labs, a premier full-service security provider, both companies are committed to delivering robust and efficient financial privacy solutions. Utilising Chainlink's CCIP and Circle's CCTP technologies, ChainSwap facilitates seamless token exchanges across multiple blockchains, eliminating the need for complex conversions and ensuring transactions are efficient and secure.

This cooperation is built on a foundation of extensive audits and technical exchanges between the organisations, fostering a deep level of trust and understanding. The partnership aims to drive the development of next-generation tools that contribute to the future of financial privacy technology.

Fitzy, CEO of ChainSwap, commented, "We are excited to partner with MetaTrust Labs to push the boundaries of what is possible in cross-chain financial privacy. This collaboration is a crucial step in our commitment to delivering secure and seamless transactions across blockchains. Together, we will elevate the financial privacy landscape, offering users a safe and efficient cross-chain transaction ecosystem."

With the signing of the MOU, MetaTrust Labs and ChainSwap are poised to deliver innovative solutions that will enhance financial privacy technology. This collaboration promises to offer users a more secure and privacy-focused financial environment, creating a safe and efficient cross-chain transaction ecosystem.

-Ends-

About ChainSwap

ChainSwap is a platform at the forefront of Web3 innovation, facilitating seamless transactions across multiple blockchains and servicing any blockchain where demand arises. Leveraging cutting-edge security protocols such as Chainlink's CCIP, ChainSwap provides a secure layer 5 environment for cross-chain transactions. ChainSwap’s multi-chain DEX simplifies swaps, ensuring privacy and effortless token distribution within a unified ecosystem, allowing users to eliminate the need for bridges and decentralized exchanges which do not provide cross-chain support. ChainSwap revolutionises blockchain communication, enhancing chain interoperability and security to unprecedented levels.

Discover more at https://www.chain-swap.org/

About MetaTrust Labs

MetaTrust Labs is a leading provider of Web3 AI security tools and code auditing services incubated at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. We provide advanced AI solutions that empower developers and project stakeholders to protect Web3 applications and smart contracts.

MetaTrust is dedicated to building a secure infrastructure for Web3 developers. Our team brings together top security researchers and experienced experts from academia and industry.

Discover more at https://metatrust.io/