Elli Lilly has launched a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved small molecule non-peptide GLP-1, a once-daily pill increasing accessibility and convenience for patients.

Metabolic will be the first provider outside the United States to offer the new treatment, within weeks of the FDA’s approval, demonstrating the strong partnership between the organizations and priority of the UAE market to medication access.

Metabolic plans to position the GLP-1 pill as a maintenance option for patients weaning off more intensive injections.

Supplies are expected to come in the first week of May.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Following the recent FDA approval of Foundayo, Eli Lilly’s newly launched oral GLP-1 treatment for obesity, Metabolic has integrated the medication into its obesity and weight loss care protocols, becoming one of the earliest healthcare providers globally - and first in the region, to offer access to this therapy.

A Major Advance in Obesity Treatment

Foundayo (orforglipron) is the first daily oral GLP-1 approved for weight management without restrictions on food, water, or timing. Unlike injectable therapies, this pill offers a more accessible, lower-burden format that may improve adherence. By eliminating injection fatigue, reducing needle-related hesitation, and fitting seamlessly into daily routines and travel, Foundayo is psychologically and practically easier for many patients, while still delivering meaningful weight loss. Collectively, these features may help patients initiate and maintain treatment more consistently, supporting sustained metabolic outcomes over time.

Bridging the Gap in Long-Term Obesity Management

At Metabolic, the medication is expected to play an important role in medically supervised continuum of care, particularly for patients transitioning off injectable treatments, for longer-term maintenance.

Dr Ihsan Almarzooqi, Co-Founder and Managing Director remarks: “Obesity is a chronic, multifaceted disease, and meaningful outcomes require more than initial weight loss. Real-world evidence shows most patients struggle to maintain weight loss after intensive injectable therapy, with up to 70% of obese patients rebounding their weight after stopping GLP-1s. As the market leader in obesity medicine, we have already initiated protocols, based on our own published research, that microdosing and down-titration strategies have been effective in making sure obesity patients do not rebound weight gain, something we see happen to the majority of patients who are not on structured programs. This highlights a key unmet need in obesity care: without structured maintenance (which is commonly practised amongst traditional providers), patients often drift back to baseline. Integrating lower-burden oral therapy into our care pathway addresses this gap, providing a structured ‘off-ramp’ after the intensive phase, helping patients transition into a maintenance phase. This helps patients preserve their progress and achieve sustained outcomes. The availability of a maintenance medication, Foundayo, is hugely important to the industry, as it gives us another tool to make sure long term weight loss becomes sustainable. Along with a continuous engagement protocol, that includes biomarker tracking, behavioural support and lifestyle optimisation, we have re-written our obesity medicine protocols to reflect the availability of 6 doses of Foundayo that will now be embedded into our clinical pathways.”

Personalized, Evidence-Based Care at the Forefront of Obesity Management

Metabolic’s weight loss protocol is powered by transformative medication, continuous remote monitoring, advanced modalities, and a care team that supports long-term behavioural change. Their recent 2025 Outcomes Report shows that 52.2% of patients lost more than 10% of their body weight after 12 months, with structured care superiorly preserving muscle mass compared to other providers. This is especially significant given that real-world data shows that the majority of obesity patients regain weight when treated with prescription-only approaches lacking continuous, long-term support, with frequent issues with drastic muscle loss (sarcopenia).

Metabolic treats obesity as a complex metabolic disease, not a willpower or cosmetic problem. They offer a personalised approach for each patient including tools unavailable in traditional clinics or pharmacy GLP-1s, covered under insurance:

Monthly GLP-1 dose titration based on satiety, tolerance, muscle preservation, real-time metabolic data gathered through wearables.

A continuous engagement model applied across three pillars (nutrition, behavioural, and clinical care) designed to deliver more than 15 patient touchpoints per quarter, aligned with findings from our study published in Frontiers Media’s Frontiers in Endocrinology showing that this level of engagement supports optimal outcomes.

An intelligence layer to collect data continuously.

Quarterly comprehensive testing.

Metabolic reinforces its position at the forefront of metabolic care, continuing to expand access to advanced, evidence-based treatments and personalized pathways that set a new standard for obesity management in the region. As an ICHOM-certified provider, Metabolic adheres to globally recognized outcome measurement standards, ensuring care is both clinically rigorous and focused on meaningful patient results.

About Metabolic

Metabolic is a tech-enabled, hybrid metabolic health platform designed to quantify risk, coordinate care, and deliver measurable outcomes across the spectrum of metabolic and hormonal health. Its model combines clinician-led multidisciplinary care with continuous monitoring, advanced diagnostics, and AI-enabled risk stratification embedded into a longitudinal care operating system.

Metabolic is accredited by the International Consortium of Health Outcome Measures (ICHOM), the College of American Pathologists (CAP), and Joint Commission International (JCI).

Website: metabolic.health

Contact number: 800 4582273

Media Contact

Nuha Naseer

Marketing Executive, metabolic.health

Email: nuha@metabolic.health