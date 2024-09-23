DUBAI - Meta and Dubai Future Foundation announced the launch of the first cohort of the Llama Design Drive, a regional AI Accelerator powered by Startupbootcamp targeting corporates and startups across the Middle East and North Africa.

The first cohort of the program includes 22 startups, and 8 AI development professionals focused on solving leading industry challenges related to AI.

This first of its kind initiative is designed to accelerate the development of innovative AI solutions using Meta’s open-source large language model Llama 3.1 by fostering collaboration between startups and leading corporations within the UAE. The program is set to significantly advance the AI ecosystem in the UAE, aligning with the nation’s strategic vision to be a global leader in AI technology.

Empowering Startups with Real-World Challenges

The first cohort of the Llama Design Drive consists of a 4-week AI design sprint aiming to connect startups at the forefront of AI innovation with real-world business challenges presented by four of the UAE’s leading companies: Emirates airline, The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Holding and Chalhoub Group. The program offers unparalleled access to real complex business problems that these companies are facing, enabling participants to conceptualize, develop, and pitch AI-driven solutions with significant commercial and social impact leveraging Meta’s open-source AI models.

Strategic Collaboration for AI Advancement

Startups will be hosted for the duration of the cohort at Dubai Future Foundation’s state of the art innovation ecosystem, AREA 2071, and will attend workshops and mentorship sessions designed to facilitate their product development journey. This collaboration underscores the UAE's dedication to fostering a vibrant AI ecosystem where cutting-edge solutions can contribute to the nation’s ambitious digital transformation goals.

Corporate Partners Driving Innovation

The participation of Emirates, The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Holding, and Chalhoub Group in the Llama Design Drive highlights the strategic importance of AI in driving business innovation across key sectors in the UAE. Each of these corporates brings forward unique challenges that will push the boundaries of AI development:

Emirates seeks to revolutionize the global travel experience of people with accessibility requirements by simplifying access and making it easy to find reliable information that eliminates anxiety.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) aims to improve the city’s public transport system by leveraging multi-source mobility data and integrating AI-driven travel alerts.

Dubai Holding is exploring ways to improve the accuracy and reliability of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reporting in line with its commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050.

Chalhoub Group is focusing on enhancing customer satisfaction and optimizing predictive inventory management in the consumer retail sector through advanced sentiment analysis and predictive analytics across omnichannel experiences.

Global Opportunities for Participating Startups

Startups selected for the Llama Design Drive will benefit from close collaboration with Meta’s engineering teams and may have the chance to be fast-tracked into a global program sponsored by Meta, with the opportunity to receive up to $500,000 in funding to support the development of their AI products. This initiative is not just about innovation; it’s about creating real impact and advancing the UAE’s position as a leader in the AI field.

Abdulaziz Al Jaziri, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer of the Dubai Future Foundation said: "We are proud to partner with Meta on this dynamic initiative. This collaboration reflects Dubai’s position as an emerging global hub for AI, but also a critical platform for partnerships and an attractive environment for startups and major international technology groups. Through our partnerships with global tech giants, we continue to foster a nurturing, supportive environment for startups operating on the frontiers of technological advancement with ambitions to scale across borders, as well as connect with both governments and industry leaders."

Joulan Abdul Khalek, Policy Programs Manager, Africa Middle East and Turkey at Meta said: “We’re very excited to partner with Dubai Future Foundation on this unique initiative that demonstrates the remarkable role of open-source AI in bringing together different stakeholders to solve complex strategic challenges across a wide variety of sectors. We look forward to working closely with the community of startups, developers and university research labs that will be a part of this program along with our corporate partners to develop meaningful AI use-cases that can help unlock real impact in the UAE and serve as an inspiration for the broader region and world.”

About Llama Design Drive

Llama Design Drive is an innovative acceleration program tailored to empower startups by connecting them with industry leaders to solve real-world challenges using AI. This program offers startups the unique opportunity to collaborate with leading corporations, tackling complex business challenges through AI-driven solutions. By fostering these collaborations, Llama Design Drive accelerates the development of impactful AI technologies and plays a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s position as a global leader in artificial intelligence.

For more information, please visit www.llamadesigndrive.com