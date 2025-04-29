Dubai: In response to shifting global economic tides and the uncertain future of long-standing trade frameworks like the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), the Afrik Foundation has announced the upcoming launch of Afrik, a groundbreaking platform designed to enable individuals across the globe to actively participate in Africa’s economic journey.

AGOA, a U.S. trade programme enacted in 2000, offers eligible sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to the U.S. market for thousands of products. While it has fostered trade and reform, its future remains uncertain as it nears its 2025 expiration.

As U.S. tariff policies evolve and questions mount over AGOA’s extension, Afrik emerges as a timely response. The platform offers a direct and transparent way for people to support Africa’s growth - by funding renewable energy and AI development projects that are designed and led by Africans themselves.

"AGOA was a lifeline for African exports, but Africa cannot afford to wait on external trade benefits. The future must be built from within. This is why we are launching a practical economic tool that empowers action over observation,” said James Saruchera, co-founder of Afrik.

With previous financial models failing to meet the scale of the private sector’s needs, Afrik introduces a decentralized alternative that reduces reliance on volatile currencies and external debt. The platform backs projects in clean energy and AI that reflect Africa’s own priorities, and enables broader participation from the global community.

“Africa’s strength lies in its resources - both natural and human - but its potential has long been obstructed by systems that do not serve it. Afrik is here to help change that. It offers people a way to support Africa’s development directly, securely, and equitably,” said Jean-Marc Bourreau, economist and co-founder.

In the Middle East, where economic diversification and stronger ties with the Global South are key regional goals, Afrik provides a meaningful channel for engagement. By linking contributors with green and tech-based initiatives, Afrik encourages inclusive economic participation and regional collaboration, helping to advance Africa’s transformation from within.

Afrik invites the world to move beyond aid-driven models and support a development pathway where African-led solutions are funded by those who believe in their potential.

About Afrik

Afrik is a decentralized digital platform designed to unlock Africa’s economic potential by funding AI, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure through borderless, transparent, and decentralized financing. Developed by leading African economists, technologists, and creatives, Afrik aims to drive self-sufficiency, sustainable wealth creation, and financial inclusion.