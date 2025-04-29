Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – AviLease, the global aircraft lessor headquartered in Saudi Arabia, today announced that it has received investment grade corporate credit ratings of Baa2 with a stable outlook from Moody’s Ratings (“Moody’s”) and BBB with a stable outlook from Fitch Ratings ("Fitch").

Fitch and Moody’s highlighted in their decisions that the ratings reflect AviLease’s high-quality portfolio of new-technology aircraft with a strong credit mix, its robust balance sheet, and the expectation that AviLease’s growth will make it among the largest players in the industry by 2030. The rating agencies also recognize the strategic role of AviLease in the execution of PIF’s strategy in the context of enabling the growth of Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector under Vision 2030.

Edward O'Byrne, CEO of AviLease, said: "From day one, AviLease was set up with an investment grade profile in mind. Through the acquisition of the Standard Chartered Aviation platform, we have been able to accelerate our strategy by at least two years, establishing a robust platform of 200 owned and managed aircraft on lease to 48 airlines globally. The ratings open the door for even greater financial flexibility, as we will be able to tap into the unsecured debt capital markets. Achieving investment grade ratings in under three years since our establishment is a remarkable feat, and we believe it positions AviLease within a select group of lessors in the industry in record time. We are honored to see our efforts recognized by Moody’s and Fitch.”

Fahad AlSaif, Chairman of AviLease, commented: "The investment grade ratings from Moody’s and Fitch, underscore the quality of our aircraft leasing platform both in terms of operational excellence and financial robustness. These ratings will enable AviLease to access global capital markets to finance its business strategies, positioning itself at the forefront of the aircraft leasing industry, in complete alignment with the National Aviation Strategy and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

About AviLease

AviLease is a global aircraft lessor headquartered in Saudi Arabia. Backed by the long-term capital of its visionary shareholder PIF, AviLease aims to become a top 10 global player in aircraft leasing. As dynamic capital allocators, AviLease owns and manages a portfolio of 200 predominantly new-technology, fuel-efficient aircraft on long-term lease to 48 airline customers. With a seasoned global team of 85 professionals across five offices, AviLease serves as a national champion in aircraft leasing and plays a pivotal role in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and National Aviation Strategy.

For more information please visit: avilease.com

For Inquiries, please contact:

Rawan Al Hosban

Rawan.alhosban@ogilvy.com