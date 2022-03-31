Merex aims to reimagine how Dubai’s tourists and residents experience the beach and create a best-in-class tourism destination

Dubai-UAE: Asset management firm Merex Investment has unveiled a first-of-its-kind versatile venue named Pavilion at The Beach serving a diverse range of F&B offerings from around the world for 365 days a year.

Pavilion at The Beach will be a 60,000 square feet retail space featuring six licensed restaurants, making it the ideal spot for casual dining while overlooking the glittering waters of the Arabian Gulf. The new day to night concept is perfect for year round dining and visitors will be inspired by the unique and world-class architecture of the venue such as an enclosed and temperature-controlled venue with outdoor terraces and a retractable transparent roof.

There will also be a dedicated valet parking area for visitors to drop-off and pick-up vehicles right at the entrance of Pavilion at The Beach and each of the F&B outlets will enjoy two entry points that are interconnected.

Shahram Shamsaee, CEO of Merex Investment Group, said: “Pavilion at the Beach aligns with Merex Investment’s vision to reimagine the way visitors enjoy spaces and the latest addition to The Beach’s tenant mix will amplify Dubai’s position as a global hospitality hub and sought after location.

“Pavilion at the Beach will set the benchmark for Dubai’s thriving coastline and will be a fantastic addition to the Emirate’s tourism hotspot at The Beach. The 365 day a year, all day-night concept is a unique offering to Dubai’s thriving F&B sector and will support our growth to take destinations to and beyond their business potential by capitalising on prime locations.”

The six restaurants will feature cuisines from all round the world that offer immaculate views of the Arabian Gulf and is the ideal venue for citizens and residents to unwind after a day on the beach.

The German-inspired Café Buur will be among the restaurants located at Pavilion at The Beach and marks its debut in Dubai. The family-friendly restaurant is known for its unique breakfast creations in servings that are sinfully delicious, and populated cafes in Cologne, Dusseldorf and Frankfurt. The brand is also renowned for its all-day brunch concept offering more regional flavours from your favourite Middle Eastern and Continental comfort foods.

Hurricanes Grills & Bar, an Australian steakhouse at the Pavilion, is currently operational and is known for its high-quality steaks and ribs as well as its great value, with something on the menu for everyone.

To cater to the popular demand for Asian foods, Akiba Dori will also join the high-profile set of F&B outlets at The Beach. Akiba Dori is a Tokyo-inspired licensed food hall style indoor alleyway, serving Japanese street food and Tokyo Neapolitan pizzas.

Popular for its tacos and night brunches, La Mezcaleria will open its second outlet in Dubai at The Beach following the success launch at The Oberoi Dubai, in Business Bay in January 2020. La Mezcaleria is known for its tex/mex-inspired dishes located in a vibrant, modern kitchen and lounge that ranges from serving dinner to offering late-night drinks.

Serving up a taste of Italy’s finest foods, Eataly will be the second Italian F&B offering at The Beach giving visitors additional choice. Visitors dining at Eataly can experience high-quality gourmet Italian food market comprising of a variety of restaurant and retail items under one roof.

The final restaurant will be Claw BBQ which is an American dinner inspired restaurant opening its doors in just a few weeks and is the perfect place to enjoy great cocktails and eat delicious and addictive grills and seafood.

Pavilion at The Beach comes after the successful opening of Bla Bla beach club, a similar concept that has proved extremely popular since its opening at The Beach opposite JBR in January 2021.

The Beach is the ultimate destination to cater to everyone’s tastes from dining options to retail stores, play areas to gyms, a cinema and water sports along the Arabian Gulf.

-Ends-

About Merex Investment

Merex Investment is a joint venture between Dubai Holding and Brookfield Asset Management, formed in 2019 with a focus on creating long-term value for Dubai’s residents and business community. The company, valued at approximately AED5 billion (US$1.4 billion), owns and operates a diversified portfolio of retail assets, including The Beach, City Walk, and La Mer, that span over 2 million square feet and host more than 550 retail, leisure, and entertainment tenants.

The asset management firm’s strategic investments and partnerships re-imagine the way people experience the city, re-engineer the way businesses interact with their customers, and re-think the way urban spaces are designed to create clean, sustainable, happy destinations. Merex Investment is firmly established as a partner of choice for local entrepreneurs as well as regional and global businesses.

About The Beach

The Beach is a laid-back beachfront that embodies life at its sunny best – the latest entertainment, delicious cuisine, unique shops, water sports and a fully equipped outdoor gym offering regular classes. Set against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, The Beach has 55 outlets and is an ideal place for people to connect and socialise, whether strolling the minimalistic walkways, shopping the latest trends, grabbing a bite or relaxing on golden white sands. The destination is also home to Roxy Cinemas; an outdoor artisanal bazaar called ‘The Market’; sports and leisure venue ‘Sea Breeze’; water play area ‘Splash Pad’; and a host of other options designed to make a day at The Beach one to remember.

For media queries, please contact:

Yasmeen Elsalhy

APCO Worldwide

Email: yelsalhy@apcoworlwide.com

Ashley Williams

APCO Worldwide

Email: awilliams@apcoworldwide.com