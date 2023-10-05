Dubai, UAE – MERED, the reputed international real estate developer, has officially unveiled its ambitious partnership with Mirage, a strategic consultancy in developing and delivering iconic destination. This collaboration is set to push the boundaries in design and engineering in Dubai with a residential project that emphasizes unparalleled craftsmanship and timeless beauty.

The ultra-high-end project at completion will have 311 apartments and is set to be a landmark visible from across Dubai. It will represent a unique blend of MERED and Mirage's international expertise in place-making, customer experience, and engineering, offering its residents world-class amenities including spas, restaurants, kids club, BBQ area, infinity pool, gym and yoga areas, decks, retail outlets and more. This venture is on a fast track, with the design and contractor procurement stage slated for one year, followed by the main construction phase, set to conclude in three years, including the handover of the units to customers.

Mirage boasts a track record of delivering renowned projects in Dubai like the ‘Address Grand Creek Hotel’ and ‘Bluewaters Island’, making it the ideal partner as the multi-disciplinary lead design and supervision consultant for MERED's novel upscale residential development. Their expansive role includes architectural design, structural and geotechnical engineering, landscaping, and more. MERED has onboarded dedicated expert talent including concept architects and interior designers for the project who will work closely with Mirage.

Ramil Guliev, Chief Executive Officer at MERED said, “Mirage’s extensive experience with both premium residences and 5-star hotel hospitality projects is the driving factor of why they are the perfect fit for this venture. It demands a fresh perspective and vision. The combination of Mirage's deep-rooted local expertise and MERED's international proficiency promises a residential project that stands out both in terms of high-end finishing and a carefully curated range of world class amenities focused on the needs of its residents”.

In 2023, Dubai's upscale property scene solidified its position as the pinnacle of the global market, raking in close to $850 million (AED3.1 billion) from high-end real estate sales in H1 with around 335 luxury properties sold by the close of July. Anticipated growth in prime residential property prices is estimated to be between 6% and 7.9% for the latter half of 2023, the most rapid growth rate globally. As per analysis from Unique Properties, Dubai's real estate moguls are targeting billionaire buyers and investors. This indicates the apt timing of this partnership to cater to the burgeoning market for highly prestigious assets.

Amar Tahilani, Chief Executive Officer of Mirage Leisure and Development expressed: “Mirage takes pride in every project we deliver and MERED’s venture is perfectly aligned with our strategic vision of expanding our track record in the design and delivery of iconic landmarks within the region. Our 25+ years in Dubai and the UAE markets position us perfectly to support MERED's inaugural investment in Dubai. Mirage is privileged to further contribute to the magnificent skyline of Dubai, and we look forward to many years of collaboration and successful projects together with MERED.”

For more detailed insights about the project, visit https://mered.ae/ and follow their updates on Instagram.

About MERED

MERED is an international real estate developer with its headquarters in Dubai. The company designs and develops innovative, high-end destinations to enhance people's lives. MERED is more than just an ordinary luxury real estate developer; it is a carefully curated collective of industry experts, including designers, architects, engineers, contractors, artisans, and others. All are dedicated to co-creating unique places that shape cityscapes, increase in value over time, and become integral and enjoyable parts of people's lives.