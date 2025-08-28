Dubai, UAE – MERED, the award-winning international real estate developer, has appointed Bond Interiors as the official fit-out contractor for ICONIC Residences Design by Pininfarina, its flagship ultra-luxury residential development in Dubai Internet City. The agreement spans the complete scope of interior fit-out works across residential units and shared common areas within the landmark 290-metre tower — set to become the tallest in the district.

Founded in the UAE nearly four decades ago, Bond Interiors has evolved into a premier provider of bespoke luxury fit-out solutions, operating through a fully integrated ecosystem of manufacturing divisions. Its capabilities encompass architectural metalwork, architectural glasswork, signage and lighting, solid surfacing, FF&E with luxury furniture manufacturing, and a flagship joinery creating worldclass millwork. With its offices and manufacturing facilities powered by solar energy, Bond underscores its commitment to sustainability while upholding a legacy of craftsmanship.

Bond Interiors’ extensive portfolio includes some of the world’s most prestigious projects in hospitality, luxury retail, corporate, and healthcare sectors, with landmark references such as The Lana Dorchester, Melia Residences, St. Regis Hotels, Cartier, Hermès, Armani, and Dior. Its reputation for precision and personalized service has made it the natural choice for a design-led developments like ICONIC Residences, where MERED sought a partner capable of translating the vision of legendary Italian design house Pininfarina into reality.

Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, stated: "Every appointment we make reflects our commitment to world-class delivery. Bond Interiors brings the capability and finesse required for a project of this calibre. Nearly 40% of buyers in the ultra-luxury segment are primarily influenced by architectural quality and design pedigree; an insight that reinforces our focus on working with the best. This step brings us closer to delivering an address where global design meets Dubai’s evolving urban luxury."

Saad A. Moaswes, Managing Director at Bond Interiors, commented: "For us, quality is a legacy. In MERED, we’ve found a partner who shares that legacy — a union built on craftsmanship, integrity, and timeless vision. ICONIC Residences, designed by Pininfarina, isn’t just another tower on Dubai’s skyline — it’s a bold expression of what luxury living is. It’s more than architecture, it’s a statement. We look forward to infusing the interiors with the same passion, detail, and precision that make this development truly iconic."

As the UAE cements its position as the world’s third-largest market for branded residences, Dubai continues to lead the charge. The city’s millionaire population has doubled in the past decade, fueling strong demand for ultra-luxury real estate. In 2024, Dubai set a new record for real estate transactions exceeding US$10 million, underscoring robust investor appetite for design-driven developments.

With construction of ICONIC Residences Design by Pininfarina already underway and completion scheduled for Q3 2027, the collaboration between MERED and Bond Interiors represents a significant milestone in MERED’s strategy to deliver standout, design-led communities shaped by specialist partners at every stage.

About MERED

MERED is an international real estate developer pioneering a new era of luxury living. The brand fosters partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to values-driven collaboration and creating immersive lifestyle experiences. MERED fuses automotive, yachting, wellness, elite sports, and fashion into high-energy ultra-luxury communities. Its international team of visionary experts is redefining branded residences, transforming urban living, and setting new benchmarks in global real estate.

About Bond Interiors

Bond Interiors is one of the Middle East’s leading fit-out and manufacturing specialists, established in the UAE nearly 40 years ago. Operating from a 550,000 sq. ft. facility with over 2,700 engineers and tradespeople, Bond delivers world-class bespoke interiors across hospitality, residential, corporate, luxury retail, and healthcare sectors. With in-house expertise spanning architectural woodwork, metalwork, joinery, solid surfacing, furniture, glass, and lighting, Bond Interiors combines craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainability to create iconic interior environments that define the luxury market.