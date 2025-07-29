Abu Dhabi, UAE — MERED, the award-winning international real estate developer, has responded to rising investor interest in its Abu Dhabi operations with a newly opened office at Sky Tower, Al Reem Island. The new location will serve as a hub to support the expansion of its local workforce in the capital and facilitate the successful delivery of key real estate projects currently underway.

Among MERED’s planned contributions to Abu Dhabi’s skyline is a design-led waterfront project on two adjacent prime plots totaling over 23,400 square meters on Reem Island, part of the key financial hub Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The highly anticipated project is a collaboration with Pritzker Prize-winning architects, the highest global honor in architecture, and is set to become a new benchmark for super-prime living in Abu Dhabi.

Michael Belton, CEO at MERED, commented: “Abu Dhabi is entering a defining phase in its growth as a global real estate destination. The city saw a 35% rise in real estate transaction value in Q1 2025 alone, reflecting strong investor confidence and a deepening appetite for premium development. Establishing our base here is a strategic step as we scale across the region, developing meaningful projects that contribute to the city’s future.”

Artemiy Marinin, Project Director at MERED, added: “Our expertly assembled team of designers, architects, engineers, contractors and specialists is fully equipped to meet Abu Dhabi’s growing demand for high-quality, future-ready developments. We are deeply confident in the capital’s potential—especially on Reem Island, which we view as a strong platform for sustainable, long-term growth.”

Abu Dhabi’s global appeal continues to grow, supported by its affluent population and a regulatory environment that fosters transparency and investor confidence. The city’s real estate market is thriving, with transactions reaching AED 25 billion in the first quarter of this year, a significant increase from AED 19 billion during the same period in 2024, according to data from the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre. This robust performance highlights the strength of premium property investments in the capital.

Al Reem Island, the location of MERED’s new offices, is becoming one of Abu Dhabi’s most dynamic mixed-use destinations. Positioned close to Reem Central Park, Galleria Mall, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the area offers waterfront views, lifestyle amenities, and modern infrastructure that supports the city’s vision for sustainable, connected communities.

MERED is an international real estate developer pioneering a new era of luxury living. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values and creating immersive lifestyle experiences, fusing automotive, yachting, wellness, elite sports, and fashion into high-energy, ultra-luxury communities. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector scout for a revolutionary branded residence concept, to transform urban living and set new benchmarks in the International real estate sector.