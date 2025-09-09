A press conference was held at the Dusit Hotel in New Cairo to announce the official launch of the Riverton project, one of the most prominent luxury residential projects in the heart of the Fifth Settlement. The project is a partnership between Mercon Real Estate Development, headed by Mr. Ahmed Ambabi, and Kuwait's Eltamayuz, headed by Dr. Mishaal Mishaan and Mr. Mahmoud Othman.

The Riverton project is located in a prime location opposite the American University in Cairo and includes a variety of villas, residential units, and hotels, designed according to the latest standards to meet the aspirations of those seeking luxury and quality.

Representatives of the two companies emphasized that this strategic cooperation reflects Kuwaiti investors' confidence in the Egyptian real estate market, which is witnessing remarkable growth and increasing demand for distinguished projects. They emphasized that the project represents a qualitative addition to the urban development map in New Cairo.

The conference concluded with the partners affirming their commitment to delivering the Riverton project according to the highest quality standards and on schedule, making it a shining example of the success of the Egyptian-Kuwaiti partnership in the field of real estate development.