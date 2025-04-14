Dubai. The 11th Annual HR Tech MENA Summit taking place on May 13-14, 2025, at W Dubai – The Palm, will celebrate a decade of pioneering achievements in human resources technology across the Middle East and North Africa. This flagship event has consistently pushed the boundaries of HR excellence, driving innovation and digital transformation in the workplace.



In 2025, the HR Tech MENA Summit will embody progress, showcasing the region’s commitment to advancing human capital management with data-driven strategies for workforce management. Each edition records the remarkable strides in HR technology adoption across the region, highlighting the progress in strategic workforce planning and employee experience enhancement. The theme this year – “The Digital Handshake: Blending Tech and Touch” continues to define this collaboration of Human Resource and Tech thought leaders, bringing them together to innovate, address workplace challenges and capitalize on emerging trends.

Sidh NC, Director of QnA International and organizer of the event, says, “With 66% of organizations in the region investing in AI and 93% of CHROs regularly attending board meetings, the strategic importance of HR is more evident than ever. As we gather for the 11th edition of the HR Tech MENA Summit, we look forward to exploring innovative solutions, sharing best practices, and shaping the future of HR in the MENA region.”

Mercer Talent Enterprise will take a key spot at the HR Tech MENA Summit 2025 to exhibit their talent assessment solutions, skills measurement and leadership development capabilities. As the Gold Sponsor, the company will showcase their proprietary technology and enhanced data analytics that will enable organizations to make better and more informed decisions on talent management and workforce planning.

Commenting on their sponsorship of the event, Heba E. Director Brand Experience at Mercer Talent Enterprise says,” HR Tech MENA Summit aligns perfectly with our vision to drive HR innovation in the region. As a sponsor, we are excited to contribute to the dialogue on the future of HR technology and showcase our commitment to supporting organizations in strategically positioning themselves for the future of work. Through our industry leading employee assessment technology platform, Lighthouse, we will showcase interactive demonstrations where visitors will be able to engage with the platform and will aim to illustrate how our dynamic talent dashboards enable informed decision making around hiring, identifying and managing talent pools, evaluating potential successors, mapping skill gaps for transformation, upskilling and reskilling. Our insightful analytics engine also provides in-depth reporting and drilldowns at managerial, team, departmental as well as organizational levels.”

The MENA region is experiencing rapid digital transformation, with organizations increasingly adopting technology to streamline HR processes. Key trends include the rise of remote work, the demand for upskilling and reskilling, and the need for enhanced employee experience. However, challenges such as talent shortages, cultural diversity, and regulatory complexities persist. As a solution provider, Mercer Talent Enterprise is committed to addressing these challenges by offering tailored solutions that promote workforce agility, inclusivity, and compliance with local regulations.

Mercer Talent Enterprise highlights three factors expected to revolutionize the HR sphere in the MENA region: AI and automation, Employee well-being & Mental Health and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI). The outlook is that while AI is set to transform traditional workflows and processes, organizations need to ensure that decisions align with organizational values and ethics. Secondly, by adopting a culture of well-being that reaches every organizational level, starting from the top down, organizations can implement programs that support mental health, a work-life balance, and overall employee wellness. And last but not least, companies will implement strategies to create inclusive workplaces that attract and retain top talent from various backgrounds. This applies especially to women's representation in leadership.

Heba concludes, “We believe that the future of work is not just about technology but also about fostering a culture of continuous learning and skill development. We want to help organizations make critical decisions backed by science and technology to create a more engaged and future-ready workforce. Our participation underscores our commitment to being a strategic partner in the region's HR transformation journey. Attendees can engage with us during the summit to explore collaboration opportunities that can drive their HR transformation journey.”

About QnA International

QnA International LLC is a global leader in B2B event organization, driving innovation in knowledge-sharing and business events for over a decade. Its diverse portfolio includes conferences, summits, and training programs across sectors such as trade finance, travel and tourism, technology, supply chain, destination weddings, and human resources. Based in Dubai, UAE, QnA International delivers world-class events in key global markets, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia, aligning with the evolving demands of the global economy.