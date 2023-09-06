This exclusive and innovative skilling initiative was created by Mercedes Vazquez, in an increasingly interconnected world to address the ability to respond to ever-evolving complex cyber threats. The inclusive role of women in cybersecurity has become essential to ensure cyber resilience and unlock prosperity & opportunities.

Empowered women, power economies. Technology is for everyone and cybersecurity in particular provides an unprecedented opportunity for women to join and be part of a cyber-resilient thriving future.

The “50 women in cybersecurity in Kuwait” program will provide the diverse & inclusive selection of talents with innovative and pioneering upskilling and re-skilling to foster inclusion in a digital competitive economy and job market to foster future-proof skills, while generating employability and contributing to a thriving digitized knowledge-based economy, contributing to empower communities in Kuwait by fostering world-class skills development through the United States’ leading position in cybersecurity technology, women’s economic security and education.

“We are delighted to sponsor the ‘50 Women in Cybersecurity’ program, which provides a chance for women and girls in Kuwait to build their tech skills and increase their awareness about cybersecurity through an academic workshop and a hackathon, led by experienced trainers. Through these programs, we ensure that women and girls have an opportunity to witness first-hand the necessary skills to explore academic and career paths in cybersecurity. We hope to continue fostering inclusion and economic security for women with the help of U.S. expertise and our local partners in Kuwait.” Kevin Kocher, Acting Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Embassy in Kuwait

Mercedes Vazquez, a dynamic business & technology executive known for her public actions to empower communities, and recent winner at the 2023 Global Women in Leadership awards that took place in Dubai, U.A.E. under the patronage of HH Eng Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, elaborates further on the creation of this innovative motion: “The 50 Women in Cybersecurity initiative was created & architected with my deep desire to empower communities with future-proof skills, as I relentlessly advocate for the role of women in technology and the benefits of diversity to innovate while solving some of the world’s largest challenges in cybersecurity, closing the gender gap and ultimately increasing the GDP as an opportunity through tech innovation in an ever-growing field. Globally, cybersecurity remains an untapped area for women to join and be part of a thriving secure future while nurturing our leadership potential, our role in technology and therefore economic participation. This pioneering initiative also contributes to & addresses the State of Kuwait’s Vision 2035 objectives to invest in human capital and to achieve sustainable economic diversification. I am very grateful to the U.S. Department of State through the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait for their trust and for their unwavering support to make this initiative a reality”

The exclusive “50 women in cybersecurity in Kuwait” skilling initiative will happen in Kuwait on October 20, 21, 27 & 28, 2023 with a comprehensive, holistic, and multi-layered rigorous certification program and an innovative hackathon. To register, subject to T&C’s, please click on the following link: Event Registration - Google Forms

Be part of a cyber resilient future & a robust digitized economy!

